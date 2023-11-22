Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 has been delayed by up to a year

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2, originally set for a Winter 2023 release, has hit a snag. As revealed by publisher Focus Entertainment, this grimdark shooter won’t be making its release window, and has been pushed back by up to a year.

Sci-fi shooter Warhammer 4ok Space Marine 2 casts you as Captain Titus, a heavily armed fanatic who leads a group of equally zealous Ultramarine Space Marines.

Taking place in the grimdark Warhammer 40,000 tabletop universe, the upcoming FPS game will see Titus holding back the forces of Chaos solo or, in the separate co-op campaign, with friends or AI.

But after waiting 12 years for a sequel, fans are going to have to hold their space-horses, because publisher Focus Entertainment has revealed it’s being pushed back by up to a year.

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 release date was set for 2023, just the thing to see you through the holidays and associated family arguments. But now, a Focus business update has confirmed the game won’t release until the second half of 2024.

The brief features the familiar explanation that the developer, Saber Interactive, needs time to “properly polish the game” and deliver the best experience. In other words, the game, as is, isn’t up to scratch and it needs more work.

How much more work? According to the brief, they’ll be announcing a new release date later this December. So, right now, players are looking at a delay of at least six months, possibly an entire year.

Could this all be down to feedback from the mysterious Space Marine 2 beta? No, because while Focus and Saber did, previously, announce one, and you can still sign up for it, so it’s yet to happen. And it’s unclear if that’s going ahead in light of this delay.

The good news is that if you want to snag the original Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, the Anniversary Edition is a massive 80% off on Steam, making it $11.99 / £7.99.

