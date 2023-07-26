If you’ve tried out Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin, you’ll probably have spotted that, well, the retreat and advance keys are the exact same. Given the RTS game‘s focus on fast-paced action, the current system is a little clunky, but following the Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin beta, Frontier is on the case.

In a lengthy post-beta development blog, Frontier writes that it received “over 7,000 comments across our Discord and socials alone,” all of which have informed how the game will shape up for the next beta test – yes, you read that right, there is another one set for August.

The improvement that’s worth talking about, however, is the separation of the attack and retreat options, which were both bound to the same keys. As we discussed in our Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin preview, having both functions on the same key can send your Stormcast Eternals into the heart of the fray at the complete wrong time, or have them turn tail and run instead of ambushing the Orruks as planned.

Thankfully, Frontier is making changes to this, writing “we have heard your feedback loud and clear on this one! There will be separate keys for when you wish to use a unit’s ability or make that unit retreat.” I don’t think I need to tell you why that’s a good idea.

Other changes include a remap of the default map movement keys to WASD, units can now retreat when not in combat, and are generally more responsive.

All of this is good news, because things did feel a little rocky during our preview. With the second beta set for August and a showcase at Gamescom, hopefully, we continue to see good things happen. I, for one, am just excited to not send my units to their untimely demise, again.

