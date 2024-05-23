Sometimes it’s possible to forget just how many Warhammer games there are, then along comes an event like Warhammer Skulls 2024 and they all jump back into focus. The annual celebration of games published in Games Workshop’s expansive universes is underway and as is tradition, there are a ton of sales going on too.

Some of the biggest Warhammer names have had their prices slashed in the current skulls sale. One of 2023’s most underrated strategy games, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, is currently 80% off on Steam bringing its price down from $59.99 / £49.99 to $11.99 / £9.99. Retro boomer shooter Warhammer 40k: Boltgun has been hit by the sales cannon too, with 35% off ahead of its newly announced DLC. There’s 40% off Warhammer 40k Darktide, 80% off Warhammer Vermintide 2, and a ton more to browse through.

One of the small oddities, however, in the Steam Warhammer Skulls sale, is the announcement that Warhammer 40k: Gladius – Relics of War will be free to claim during this week. At the time of writing, the game has a hefty 90% discount, but isn’t currently free. This may of course change at any point, and knowing how the universe works will probably get updated as soon as this news article is posted.

If you want to take a look for yourself, head over to the Steam sale page to check out the savings.

If you prefer something of a more classic flavor, GOG is running its own version of the Warhammer Skulls sale. The two big highlights on offer are its Warhammer RPG bundle where you can save 64% on Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader, Warhammer: Chaosbane, and Mordheim: City of the Damned in one tasty package. The other is the Warhammer Strategy Bundle which will net you 80% off Warhammer 40k: Armageddon, Warhammer 40k: Sanctus Reach, Warhammer 40k: Battlesector, and Warhammer 40k: Gladius – Relics of War.

GOG is also offering a digital goodie bag for free which includes Warhammer wallpapers, a Cubicle 7 discount, and a discount on Warhammer Merchandise. If you want to grab it, or take a look at the other deals on offer, take a stroll over to GOG’s site by clicking the image below.

These Warhammer Skulls 2024 sales will run until Thursday, May 30, so make sure you hit them up now if you want to take part. After all, how does the saying go? Sales for the sales god, savings for the discount throne, or something like that.

Should you have issues picking out something for yourself, why not take a peek at our best Warhammer 40k games guide which should narrow down the field. Or you could head elsewhere with our guide to the best fantasy games you can play, for a taste of something different.