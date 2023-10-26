With the Warhammer Vermintide 2 Necromancer now out in the world, developer Fatshark gives us yet another reason to dive back into the hordes of Skaven and Chaos, axes swinging and spells slinging, as the Vermintide 2 Geheimnisnacht event returns. Boasting double XP and special in-game events, this Halloween special is the ideal excuse to grab your friends and dive back into the grim battlefields of the Warhammer universe.

The Warhammer Vermintide 2 Geheimnisnacht event kicks off today (Thursday, October 26), and runs until the end of next week, putting an extra-spooky twist on one of the best co-op games on PC. If you’re a Warhammer veteran, you’ll already be familiar with “the most ill-omened night of the year,” one of just two nights each year where the Chaos moon of Morrslieb is full. On this Night of Mysteries, the Winds of Magic grow strong, allowing demons to more easily travel to the mortal realm.

That makes Geheimnisnacht a perfect time for Necromancers to raise their undead legions, so what better time for you to get to grips with the new Warhammer Vermintide 2 Necromancer career for Sienna? Bringing your skeletal squadron to bear on the battlefield along with two all-new weapons, this latest addition promises to be a great boon for solo players and a powerful addition to any Vermintide 2 group.

During the Geheimnisnacht event, you’ll find special ritual sites, where the pactsworn are conducting rituals on the animated Skull of Blosphoros. They’re so engaged that they will just ignore you, but get involved and disrupt their nefarious deeds, and you can claim the skull for yourself. You’ll have to be careful with it, as once it’s collected you won’t get a second chance to pick it up should it be lost.

You’ll also run the risk that disturbing the ritual site might put you on the bad side of a rather dangerous Ritual Guardian. Succeed, however, and you can grab up to five new unique, time-limited rewards. During the event, you’ll also find yourself running across all manner of mischievous Nurglings, so watch your step!

The Warhammer Vermintide 2 Geheimnisnacht event runs Thursday October 26 to Sunday November 5, 2023. You’ll earn double XP while the event is live. If you’ve yet to get in on the action, Warhammer Vermintide 2 is 80% off until Thursday November 2, so expect to pay just $5.99 / £4.75 to get started, with an additional $3.99 / £2.99 if you’re looking to play the Necromancer.

We’ve rounded up the best Warhammer games for those of you looking for even more in Games Workshop’s world, while we’ve got more of the best fantasy games from across plenty more settings as well.