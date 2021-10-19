W.A.S.D is a new consumer videogame event that comes to London next year

The United Kingdom is getting a new consumer videogame event next year. As part of the London Games Festival 2022, W.A.S.D will bring a host of publishers and developers to London’s Tobacco Dock, giving you the chance to play some games, meet the odd content creator, and hear from developers about their latest games.

If you’re looking to get your start in the games industry, there will be plenty of opportunities to get advice from developers about starting your career. W.A.S.D is also hosting the Games Finance Market’s face-to-face meetings, though you’ll need to wait until later this year to hear more details. PCGamesN’s parent company Network N is also on board as the event’s media partner.

“W.A.S.D ensures there’s a consumer focus for London Games Festival, bringing both indie and big-budget games together,” Roucan founder David Lilley says. “We know that developers love to exhibit in a relaxed atmosphere and to get valuable feedback from gamers as they play. We’re looking forward to those in the trade coming down to have a coffee with new connections and enjoying a drink in the bar when the show closes.”

Network N publishing director Ben Maxwell adds: “Network N is extremely proud to partner with Roucan for the inaugural W.A.S.D, which we believe is an important and necessary addition to the game-industry event calendar and a welcome new platform for indie developers and investors.”

London Games Festival director Michael French also adds: “We’re so happy to see this important event land in the capital, and proud to have it as part of the London Games festival programme. W.A.S.D will provide fans a much-needed opportunity to play new games and hear from the people who make them, while professionals get more chances to connect and grow their network – and our Games Finance Market meetings onsite will help funders find the big hit games of the future.”

W.A.S.D runs from April 7-9, 2022, at the Wapping venue, and tickets are on sale now.

📢W.A.S.D is a new game event! 🎮Play loads of games

🗣️Check out dev talks

📸Meet content creators And lots more TBA! 🗓️7th-9th April '22 @TobaccoDockLon

🎫Buy tickets: https://t.co/fV1tTqqpuk #WASD pic.twitter.com/Nq4jGlUrO0 — WASD (@WASDlive_) October 19, 2021

Follow the event on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to catch all the latest announcements.