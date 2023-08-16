W.A.S.D. x IGN Curios teases the best new indie games, coming soon

W.A.S.D. x IGN Curios, a huge event launched in partnership with PCGamesN and IGN, will play host to some of the best, brightest, and most imaginative indie games on the planet, uncovering those rare and up-and-coming gems that are shaping the future of the medium. Now, ahead of the big event itself, we’re bringing you a teaser of everything that will be on show. If you like something different, and want to dive into the greatest, wildest, and most artistic indies right now, W.A.S.D. x IGN Curios has got everything you need.

Coming to London’s Truman Brewery this September, W.A.S.D. x IGN Curios is a showcase for the weird, wonderful, and most creative indies in gaming today. Full details on the lineup are coming in the next few days – five games will be unveiled on Thursday, August 17, five on August 18, and five more on Saturday, August 19. But ahead of the full reveal, we’ve got a teaser for everything you can see and play when the event launches.

Over the next few days, we'll be lifting the lid on the Curios titles in a little more detail, but here's a sneak peek at what we’ve got in store for you! 👀 Thanks to @PCGamesN for partnering with us for another fantastic Curios Indie Game Showcase this September 🎉 pic.twitter.com/MO95CdC2TS — WASD (@WASDlive_) August 16, 2023

Mars First Logistics is an open-world physics sim where you design and construct your own Mars rover. Phoenix Springs is a point-and-click mystery adventure, and Cantata, which has just left Steam Early Access, feels like a combination of Command and Conquer and Civilization, a sweeping strategy game with in-depth RTS combat.

But those are just some of the indies at W.A.S.D. x IGN, where developers of unconventional, outside-the-mainstream new games are invited to showcase their work and meet with industry experts and players. The show runs from Friday, September 14 to Sunday, September 16, and you can get tickets right here.

