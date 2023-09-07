Win one of ten WASD x IGN event tickets in our giveaway!

WASD x IGN, the event that brings together over 100 playable games, is coming to the Truman Brewery in East London next week. Meet up with like-minded individuals as you play through a mix of upcoming PC games, with some retro ones thrown into the mix, too. WASD x IGN runs from 10am to 6pm on Thursday September 14 to Saturday 16, giving you plenty of time to experience everything the event has to offer.

If you get tired of playing upcoming games like Tekken 8, Ghostrunner 2, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you can always head over to the Curios Indie Game Showcase. We’ve partnered with WASD to bring together some of the most unique and unconventional indie titles, giving you a chance to try something very different from the AAA releases you’ll find at this event.

While there are plenty of games to be excited about at WASD x IGN, there’s also lots to do that doesn’t involve getting your hands on a controller. You have the opportunity to receive expert advice at the W.A.S.D Careers area, listen to key figures in the industry talk about what they do, and meet some of your favorite content creators.

We’re pleased to announce we have ten three-day digital passes worth £53 each to give away to our readers! To enter the competition, all you need to do is submit an entry using our handy little giveaway widget below. We’ll send out your digital pass on September 13, giving you just under a day to prepare yourself for the big event.

We’ll be handing out these passes to people in England who can 100% attend the event, so please only enter the competition if you can make it. Just to reiterate: WASD x IGN takes place at the Truman Brewery, London, E1 6QR from September 14 – 16, 10am to 6pm.

Don’t worry, if you aren’t one of our lucky winners, you can always pick up tickets from the WASD x IGN website. A day ticket will set you back £24, but if you’re a student you can pick up a discounted ticket for only £10.

