Darksiders devs regain control, halt sales of online RPG Wayfinder

Wayfinder, an online fantasy RPG game from the Darksiders devs at Airship Syndicate, is back under its creators control and halting sales.

The future didn’t look too bright for Wayfinder, the online fantasy RPG game from Darksiders, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, and Battle Chasers: Nightwar creator Airship Syndicate, just a few months ago. Its publisher, Warframe makers Digital Extremes, announced late last year that it was closing its publishing division and, as a result, would no longer be involved with work on Wayfinder. Now, however, Airship Syndicate has regained control over its project, halted sales of the Early Access game, and recommitted to further development efforts.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Airship Syndicate announced that it has “reached an agreement with Digital Extremes to begin the transfer of Wayfinder to Airship in earnest,” following up on a plan established when news first broke that Digital Extremes was closing its publishing arm. The multiplayer game will now be entirely under Airship’s control, with the company now acting as its publisher. In the short term, Wayfinder’s been temporarily pulled from sale. The post adds that “those who have purchased Wayfinder can still access and play as normal with no interruptions.”

Alongside this, Airship Syndicate explains that it plans to continue working on the game, writing that it’s “committed to keeping Wayfinder active and vibrant” and has “no plans for it to disappear like so many online only games we’ve all played and loved.” More information on what this means should arrive “in the next 4-6 weeks” through Airship’s social media.

While we wait to see what’s next for Wayfinder, check out some of our favorite RPG games and fantasy games.

