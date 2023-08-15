Ahead of its early access release, originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 15, Airship Syndicate has announced that Wayfinder will be delayed for a further two days as the team is “ironing out some final issues” for players on PC and PlayStation. The exact nature of the issues plaguing Wayfinder at this late stage was not disclosed, but an apology has been issued to players eager to get into the early access version of the RPG game.

In a statement posted on its website, developer Airship Syndicate and publisher Digital Extremes explain that they are “working tirelessly to ensure the best possible start to early access for Founders” and go on to apologize for the Wayfinder delay.

“We’re ironing out some final issues to ensure a smooth start to early access for players on PC and PlayStation and need additional time,” the statement reads. “This means we will be delaying the start of early access on PC by a couple of days.”

It concludes, “We look forward to meeting you in Evenor this week, and to commencing our journey together with you.”

Wayfinder will now release on Steam on Friday, August 17, 2023 at 10AM PT / 12PM CT / 6PM GMT, missing its original early access release by just two days. At this time, Founders Packs will also go on sale. It is stated that PlayStation will follow this, but at the time of writing it has not been confirmed exactly when this will be.

Wayfinder is set in the mysterious land of Evenor where players will be tasked with pushing back the Gloom that takes over the environment, taking on the role of the customizable Wayfinder. As we explained in our preview, Wayfinder is like “stepping into the fantasy world I always wanted” – and despite the last-minute delay, it won’t be long until you can join us in Evelor.

