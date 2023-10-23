This incredible Evangelion gaming PC could be yours, if you’re lucky

Building your own anime-themed gaming PC from scratch can be an arduous and expensive task, especially if you want it equipped with a high-powered graphics card. Yet, if you fancy yourself lucky, Western Digital is giving you the opportunity to win a Limited Edition Evangelion gaming rig, with the WD_Black SN850X and a beast of a GPU to match.

Western Digital is mostly associated with manufacturing some of the best SSDs for gaming, but now it’s giving anime fans the chance to win a signature WD_Black solid-state drive as part of a Limited Edition Evangelion gaming rig. The giveaway, revealed on the official Western Digital Black Twitter (X) page, has Western Digital teaming up with Central Computers, and ASUS ROG, to provide the opportunity to win a pre-built rig that any Evangelion fan wouldn’t want to miss out on.

The Limited Edition Evangelion PC, part of this brand-new giveaway, features a 1TB WD_Black SN850X SSD, but that’s only one of the most notable parts of this entire pre-built setup. The SSD is fitted into the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero Evangelion Editon motherboard, which can support up to 3 M.E slots in total and features an illuminating I/o shroud that displays an image of the very mech that Asuka pilots in the iconic 90s anime series. The PC is also powered by an Intel i9-13900K processor and is more than capable of playing the best anime games thanks to its ASUS ROG Strix-RTX 4090 Evangelion Edition graphics card, which is held up with the ASUS Xh01 ROG Herculx Evangelion Edition support stand.

Each individual part of this build is dripped in the red, orange, and black color scheme of Asuka Langelys suit, and is plastered in decals, and markings any hardcore Evangelion fan will be more than familiar with. Even the ASUS ROG Thor 100W Platinum II Evangelion Edition PSU, which helps cool down the rig and lessen noise, has a NERV-inspired skin, based around the main organization found within the series. The entire Limited Edition Evangelion PC is encased in a chassis that looks like it was pulled straight out of the anime and is arguably one of the best-looking pieces of Evangelion licensed merchandise I’ve ever laid my eyes on.

To have a chance to win this impressive limited edition PC, you must complete 10 steps, as laid out by the giveaway terms and conditions. By completing one step, you receive one entry into the giveaway, so the more you do, the more chance you have to win a Limited Edition Evangelion PC of your very own. There are 10 steps in total, revolving around following the various Western Digital, Central Computers, and ASUS ROG social media profiles, with the last step involving watching a live Twitchcon event where you will receive a code that will net you additional entries.

The giveaway is available until November 3, however, ASUS is also running another giveaway currently on its Twitter (X) page, giving you the additional chance to win individual parts of this Evangelion-02 hardware lineup, if you’re not lucky this time around.

Check out our tutorial on how to build a gaming PC, if you’re considering putting together a high-powered rig for the first time. If you’re looking for a pre-build instead, our guide to the best gaming PCs is full of rigs already primed and able to play some of the best PC games of the year.