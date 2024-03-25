Don’t miss this 4TB WD Black SSD deal if you’re a Prime subscriber

This WD SSD deal offers an amazing opportunity for you to install a colossal library of games on your PC, adding 4TB of high-speed storage to your rig in a single drive. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, the WD Black SN850X 4TB is currently going for a very generous price of just $237.49, giving you loads of storage space for Windows and a massive game library without a massive cost.

The WD Black SN850X is a superb SSD, hitting the sweet spot between performance, price, and thermals. That’s why it’s listed as our favorite overall option on our best gaming SSD guide, with an amazing top sequential read speed of 7,300MB/s.

This 4TB drive is also slightly quicker than the 1TB model, with a sequential write speed of up to 6,600MB/s, compared with 6,300MB/s for the 1TB drive. The particular model on discount in this Amazon Prime deal doesn’t have a heatsink, however, so you’ll need to use a heatsink from your motherboard, or a third party design. This PCIe 4.0 drive doesn’t require the active cooling of the latest super-fast PCIe 5.0 drives, but it does get hot when it’s running at full pelt.

You will need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this offer, though, which will also get you access to Amazon’s Prime video service, as well as free delivery and regular discounts on products. If you’re not already a subscriber, you can sign up to Amazon Prime today.

If you’ve never fitted an M.2 SSD before, make sure you check out our full guide on how to install an SSD. Plus, if you’re completely new to the world of PC building, have a read through our guide on how to build a gaming PC, where we take you through the whole process step by step.