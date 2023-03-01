Wild Hearts patch 1.05 fixes progression bugs and removes dupe glitch

There’s a new Wild Hearts patch on Steam and the EA app, and it’s packed with a multitude of bug fixes and other tweaks for the fantasy hunting RPG game from Koei Tecmo’s Omega Force studio. The Wild Hearts 1.05 update includes welcome fixes for several frustrating story progression bugs, some improvements to online co-op play, and the end to an item duplication glitch caused by resetting your weapon tree progression.

The progression bug fixes will certainly be reassuring, with fixes addressing halted reconstruction work in Minato, solving a bug causing progress to sync incorrectly or reset during online co-op, and preventing players from being unable to obtain the key Changing Essence item. Perhaps less welcome but nonetheless worth addressing is a fix to an item dupe glitch that allowed players to exploit the weapon upgrade tree for bonus free resources.

There are numerous fixes for online co-op play too, resolving other players or cutscenes not correctly displaying while playing with others, and preventing inaccurate death notifications from showing up during co-op. Omega Force has also resolved a bug preventing Hunter Vision guidance from working correctly, along with one causing unintended slow motion during certain situations.

When it comes to the thorny issue of performance, some PC players are reporting that they are seeing improvements already, but it seems to be a mixed bag. Nevertheless, if you’ve been holding off playing then this might be a good time to jump back in and see how things are shaping up. If you want to keep a close eye on your in-game performance, Network N’s FPS monitor app might be a handy helper.

It’s good to see that EA and Omega Force are continuing to address common complaints because the core of Wild Hearts is certainly a very promising RPG that gives fans of the monster hunting genre a distinct, if familiar, twist on the formula that makes for a pleasant aside while we wait for news on a potential Monster Hunter World sequel.

Wild Hearts update 1.05 patch notes – March 1

Here are all the patch notes for Wild Hearts patch 1.05, which releases on March 1 on PC and consoles including Xbox and PlayStation:

Fixed an issue where ailments from talismans were being applied at a higher value than stated.

Fixed an issue where the game froze or crashed under certain edge cases.

Fixed an issue where some sounds would not play or the timing would be off (sound desync issue). This fix was already pushed for PC in version 1.0.3.

Fixed an issue where Lavaback would sometimes become unresponsive following online co-op in Chapter 1.

Fixed an issue where the reconstruction work in Minato would not progress after playing online co-op.

Fixed an issue where story progress was sometimes not synchronized with other players during online co-op.

Fixed an issue where the story would sometimes become impossible to progress due to the inability to obtain the Changing Essence.

Fixed an issue where the story progress of guests could be reset during online co-op.

Fixed an issue where the ailment extension effect from the Tiger’s Den skill was not applied correctly.

Fixed an issue where Full-Body Cleave and Full-Body Slam with the Karakuri Staff could not be performed with keyboard and mouse.

Fixed an issue where the bow’s Piercing: Otoya would not penetrate Kemono when the skill Ephemeral Lightning Arrow was equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Celestial Anchor Karakuri would not get repaired if it was destroyed by a Kemono after another basic Karakuri was placed on top of it.

Fixed an issue where some flying Kemono would not move to another area.

Fixed an issue where the event scenes at the start of the Hunting Song – Reverberations and Hunting Song – Rising Glissando quests would sometimes not be displayed correctly during online co-op.

Fixed an issue where other players’ characters were sometimes not displayed correctly in event scenes during online co-op.

Fixed an issue where Amaterasu was sometimes displayed in The Minato of Visitors.

Fixed camera issues that occurred when an event was triggered while executing Enhance Tsukumo during online co-op.

Fixed an issue that caused certain parts of the player character to not be displayed correctly during online co-op.

Fixed an issue where the guest’s screen would flicker during online co-op.

Fixed an issue where healing water could not be obtained from some Wells of Ancient Trees in Fuyufusagi Fort.

Fixed an issue that caused an incorrect number of healing water to be displayed after being revived during a battle with Amaterasu in Minato.

Fixed a bug where the guidance from Hunter Vision did not work correctly in certain situations.

Fixed an issue that caused a slow motion animation in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where the number of giant Kemono hunted was not counted for some of the Guild of Fishermen Jobs after other players carried out the Final Blow during online co-op.

Fixed an issue where the “number of times a weapon type has been used” in your Profile was counted even when other players carried out the Final Blow during online play.

Fixed an issue where the quest target Kemono would not appear during online co-op.

Fixed an issue where Amaterasu was sometimes not displayed on the guest’s screen in the Hunting Song – Rising Glissando and Hunting Encore – Auspice of Minato quests during online co-op.

Fixed an issue during online co-op where a death notification for the host player would appear during the event scene after the defeat of Amaterasu in Minato.

Fixed an issue where the session would sometimes be broken up after starting the quest Hunting Song – Rising Glissando during online co-op.

Fixed a resource exploit in certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where certain operations would create incorrect save data when loading save data. This fix was already pushed for PC in version 1.0.3.

[PC] Added the option to disable reflections in the Settings.

[PC] Fixed an issue where the claw blade’s Claw Plunge would not hit the enemy when the FPS Limit was set to 30 in the Settings.

[PlayStation/Xbox] Fixed an issue where the claw blade’s Claw Plunge would not hit the enemy when Graphics Priority was set to Prioritize Performance in the Settings.

