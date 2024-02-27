Restarting your PC after a Windows update might be a thing of the past

One constant exists between the many iterations of the Windows operating system, and that is the need to restart your entire PC to finalize updates. An inconvenience that only seems to strike at the most awkward times, this frustrating process may soon be patched out in a new Windows update.

Microsoft is always working on ways to improve Windows 11, and the infrastructure for future operating systems like Windows 12. It’s still surprising to see it target the forced restarts following updates given that it has become such a staple to keeping your OS relevant.

Spotted by Windows Central, the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build will allow users with Virtualization Based Security (VBS) enabled to complete updates without the need for a full system reboot. The problem? VBS is known to negatively impact gaming performance.

That’s not to say that a future with no update restarts is impossible for gamers, but a lot of work clearly needs to be done if we’re going to reach that point. For now, the feature remains a small part of the insider program, which many gamers steer clear of anyway due to the fear of instability and its impact on gaming.

In this latest update alone, there is a specific call out for gamers that states “Some popular games may not work correctly and cause a bugcheck (green screen) when launched on the most recent Insider Preview builds”.

While not very specific, the risk of popular games simply not working is hardly worth the risk when you could just deal with restarting your PC once every few weeks until a full feature release is ready.

