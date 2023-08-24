Intel says WiFi 7 won’t work without Windows 11 for Microsoft users

Every day, more Microsoft users are upgrading to Windows 11, not just to make use of the improved compatibility for new PC games, but also to take advantage of the extra goodies that come with the latest operating system. As we get closer to the release of WiFi 7, those on the fence about upgrading to the latest OS may finally have to make the jump, as Windows 10 seemingly won’t support the 7th generation of WiFi, while Windows 11, ChromeOS, and Linux will.

A document posted on Twitter by user ch11eddog reveals that the new generation of WiFi connectivity, WiFi 7, won’t work in conjunction with Windows 10. Anyone looking to take advantage of the next significant advance in WiFi technology, coming to PCs and laptops next year, will likely have to make the upgrade to Windows 11 instead. According to the Intel document, Linux and ChromeOS will be supported, so those not sporting a Windows-based device should be able to take advantage of WiFi 7 technology.

This looks to be yet another push from Microsoft to get more users on its latest operating system. While Windows 11 comes with a plethora of benefits, it’s not been without its fair share of problems. From freezing AMD CPUs to causing performance drops, it’s no wonder why many are reluctant to make the change. However, while there may always be a risk when updating to a brand-new OS, there are also some benefits. From Copilot to AI Clippy, the compatibility with Wi-Fi 7 is just the latest on a growing list of reasons to make the change.

While this news, originally spotted by Wccftech, may be worrisome for Windows 10 users, it hasn’t yet been officially shared by Microsoft, so we’ll just have to wait and see what Microsoft has to say on the matter.

If you still haven’t made the upgrade to the latest Microsoft OS, you can check out our guide on how to install Windows 11. It’s still free for all Windows 10 owners, but you can always grab a key if you’re building a PC for the first time.