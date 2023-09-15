Father of all party-based RPGs gets a remake, early access is out now

Wizardry may not ring a bell instantly in younger gamers’ minds, but it’s one of the most iconic RPG games of all time. Way back in the 80s, this bad boy stood as the first party-based RPG ever, and as one of the first Dungeons & Dragons-inspired video games. Digital Eclipse set out to remake the masterpiece, recreating Wizardry over the original game’s code. As if the developer’s reveal of the remastered version isn’t enough to get us excited, the studio also just released the new game in its early access state.

The original Wizardry released in 1981 on Apple’s second 8-bit home computer It was then ported to other platforms, like the Commodore 64, Gameboy Color, NES, and Super Famicom. It served as inspiration for beloved games such as Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy, offering a unique party-based dungeon-crawling experience. Digital Eclipse’s remake boasts revamped graphics and an improved combat system.

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord stays true to its source material though, as Digital Eclipse states that although it looks all new, “underneath the hood is the authentic game.” It’s built upon the source code, allowing you to “view the original Apple 2 interface as you play.”

You can play the early access version of Wizardry now for just $29.99 / £24.99. It’s available to purchase on Steam, where the developer writes that the price will increase as the game nears its full release. No need to worry about additional fees if you purchase it now. “Anyone who has already bought the game during early access will receive all additional content at no additional fee.”

After all the time I’ve spent playing Baldur’s Gate 3 recently, I’m excited to hop into a classic brought back to life. Digital Eclipse has worked with other retro games such as the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection, so Wizardry is in capable hands.

If you’re excited to play Wizardry but want something else to explore while waiting for its full release, be sure to check out some of our other favorite fantasy games. Alternatively, look through our rundown of all the greatest Dungeons & Dragons games. There are plenty of adventures to be had by all, after all.