Wolfenstein: The New Order system requirements revealed – can you run it?

https://www.pcgamebenchmark.com/Wolfenstein: The New Order is out now; here’s our Wolfenstein: The New Order review.

Bethesda has revealed the system requirements you’ll need to match if you fancy shooting robodogs and 1960s Nazis in Wolfenstein: The New Order.

It’s an unusual list, with rather low GPU and RAM requirements, but an i7 CPU. Take a gander below to find out if you’ll be able to run the alternate universe shooter.

64-bit Windows 7/Windows 8

Intel Core i7 or equivalent AMD

4 GB System RAM

50 GB free HDD space

GeForce 460, ATI Radeon HD 6850

High Speed Internet Connection

Steam account and activation required

Bethesda says that these are the requirements “necessary” to run Wolfenstein, suggesting that they are the minimum requirements. The 4GB of RAM and a GeForce 460 or Radeon HD 6850 recommendation reinforces this. Check the Wolfenstein: The New Order system requirements – can you run it?

The need for an i7 CPU seems a bit much, though. So hopefully these are in fact the recommended requirements and not, as the wording suggests, the bare minimum.

Will you fine folk be able to run it and topple the Nazis?