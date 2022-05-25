World of Tanks meets Warhammer 40k in Season 8 Battle Pass

World of Tanks will be crossing over with the popular Games Workshop franchise, Warhammer 40k, as part of its Season VIII Battle Pass. If you successfully complete all of the chapters of the Battle Pass, then you will be able to unlock three new commanders from Warhammer 40K.

World of Tanks Season 8 Battle Pass is due to begin at the start of June and will see players fighting it out on battlefields taken from the grimdark universe of Warhammer 40k, providing an exotic change of location for those who are more familiar with the more down to earth locales that the game usually focuses on.

In the past, World of Tanks have done a few crossover events with the likes of G.I. Joe, WWE, and even an earlier Warhammer 40K event. It’s good to see them revisiting the franchise and it makes you wonder what they might do in future – as one of the best tank games around, it’d be cool to see lots of tie-in events with other sci-fi and fantasy IPs.

The three Warhammer 40k commanders that will be appearing as part of this battle pass are as follows:

Volusad Thassius: a Lieutenant in the Ultramarines Second Company.

Dolgoth Sepk: Champion of the Death Guard.

Kroglin da Facegrinda: Mek of the Evil Sunz Clan

The Season 8 Battle Pass runs through August, giving players plenty of time to work their way through the chapters. If you haven’t played the game in a little while, why don’t you reinstall it and get caught up now, so you’ll be all ready when the new season begins.

If this event has inspired you to give World of Tanks a go for the first time, check out our World of Tanks guide so that it’s easier for you to find your feet. Equally, it might also be worth looking at our guide on how not to play World of Tanks to help you avoid making any of the common mistakes that new players often make.