World of Warcraft gets Valor Points for Mythic Keystone gear next week

World of Warcraft is getting its big 9.0.5 patch next week. After spending a few weeks tinkering with it, Blizzard has posted the full patch notes to its website alongside the information that it’ll go live on the weekly reset. That’s March 9 in the US, March 10 in the EU, and March 11 in Asia.

One of the significant additions is the return of Valor points. Earlier last month, Blizzard acknowledged that dungeon-focused players could only get relevant rewards from the Great Vault after a few weeks of playing. As such, we’re getting Valor Points again to make sure all the dungeons in Shadowlands feel worth the effort. The way it works will be simple enough. If you complete a dungeon, you’ll get some points to spend on Mythic Keystone gear to make it even more worth your while. The Great Vault is still the source of premier loot, but you should have more reasons to do Mythic Keystone dungeons and Covenant dailies when the update lands.

Blizzard explains that the weekly Valor cap will start at 5,000 for the first week and increases by 750 each week. The cap is set high for the first week to make up for lost time, essentially. It’s also worth noting, though, that only Mythic Keystone gear fetched after the update can be upgraded.

World of Warcraft’s 9.0.5 update isn’t solely about Valor, though. Covenants and legendaries have been changed up to provide more gameplay options. Blizzard says that crafting and utilising legendary items should make people “feel that the Covenant that suits their aesthetic, narrative, or other preferences for their character also feels more viable for their preferred playstyle”.

Blizzard has also done a balance patch on heaps of classes concerning PvP and Torghast, Tower of the Damned. If you’d like to read the notes in full, you can find them here.

