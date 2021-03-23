No, WoW Classic’s Burning Crusade beta isn’t available for download yet

Blizzard set tongues wagging in the World of Warcraft community last night after WoW Classic’s Burning Crusade beta popped up for download on the BattleNet client. Unfortunately, it was down to a bug and was not the surprise launch some had hoped for.

World of Warcraft community manager Josh Allen took to Twitter to let everyone know that the bug had been causing the launcher to show up for some people. While some people could download it, though, that’s as far as they were able to get. “Burning Crusade beta has not begun and no one outside of Blizzard has been flagged for access yet,” Allen explains. “There’s a bug causing something to show up on the launcher for some people – this has nothing to do with whether or not you’ll have access when it goes live.”

We currently don’t know when the beta will go live, but you can opt in on Blizzard’s site for a shot at getting into the beta on US or EU servers. WoW Classic’s upcoming expansion was initially revealed at BlizzCon earlier this year. Burning Crusade centres on a demonic faction called the Burning Legion, and primarily takes place in an area called the Outland. Alongside heaps of fighting and grinding, you can take to the new expansion as a Blood Elf or a Draenei.

During a deep dive panel, we also found out that you can level up your new classes in the pre-patch before Burning Crusade lands. You won’t be able to shotgun the entirety of the content, though, as it’ll be released in stages.

You can check out the trailer below if you fancy seeing what it’s all about:

We don’t know the WoW Classic Burning Crusade release date just yet, but we have oodles of guides to help you out in the meantime. Our WoW Classic classes and WoW Classic servers are two good places to start, we reckon.