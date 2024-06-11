WoW Cataclysm Classic hit by heroic raid wipe bug, preventing progress

Raiding in World of Warcraft has always been fraught with peril. Traditionally this has come from enemies, mechanics, bosses, and guild drama. Getting your hands on loot at the end of a grueling raid has often taken skill, good gear, and a decent amount of luck. If you’re playing WoW Cataclysm Classic and raiding, however, a bug may cause your luck to run out.

Recently World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic has been released giving MMORPG fans the chance to play through the game in the same way we did back in 2010. The world has been rent asunder, there’s new quests and zones, the level cap has been raised, and there’s new endgame content to get your teeth stuck into. Despite being one of the more controversial expansions for the game, there are still plenty of players willing to dive in and see Cataclysm all over again.

That extends to raids too. Despite being content that is technically still in the retail version of the game, guilds and groups are joining forces to take on the challenges of yesteryear. Unfortunately, there’s a fly in the ointment with a bug that might stop your group from progressing, at least temporarily. The issue appears to crop up when a group wipes, especially on heroic raids such as The Bastion of Twilight.

Thanks to reporting from Wowhead, we know that some players are unable to re-enter heroic raid instances following a wipe. This can range from a few players in the group to all of them, causing problems with accessing content that shouldn’t be locked off. Normally players should be able to hop right back in and continue the instance, facing off against the boss that defeated them last time, but right now an error message appears instead.

There are currently multiple reports of workarounds such as reforming the group with a different leader, but there’s no confirmation just yet of a repeatable way to resolve this issue. Combine this with the other bug reports currently flooding the WoW Cataclysm Classic forums regarding issues such as bosses working incorrectly and more, and it looks like this re-release may prove to be as controversial as the original version.

World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic is available to play now, and you can learn more on the official site.

