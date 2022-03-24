Jamie Lee Curtis is officiating her daughter’s wedding in WoW cosplay

The actress behind beloved horror flicks like Halloween is officiating her daughter’s wedding in full World of Warcraft cosplay. Jamie Lee Curtis explains on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that the whole ceremony is cosplay themed, though it was her daughters who decided she would dress as sorceress Jaina Proudmoore.

A back-and-forth chat between the two starts with Curtis explaining what cosplay is to Kimmel before admitting that getting her costume is proving to be a tad tricky. It turns out that the seamstress that Curtis found on Etsy lives in Russia, so the ensemble has been delayed and may not arrive in time.

Warcraft shenanigans aside, the rest of the chat is pretty wholesome. Curtis is pretty chuffed that her daughter is getting married in her back garden as her other child did. “It’s so much more meaningful,” Curtis says in reply to a joke about a wedding in her garden being cheaper. “Just forgetting all of show-off business — being a parent, having both of your children married in your backyard.”

You can check out the full chat below:

In other Warcraft news, Blizzard is revealing the next WoW expansion next month. You’ll likely have to wait a while for it, though Mage Tower from 2016’s Legion expansion is being made permanent, so that’s one thing to keep you going.

In July 2021, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging years of workplace discrimination and harassment. The story has since embroiled CEO Bobby Kotick and prompted the US federal government to open an investigation. It continues to unfold and to be of immense importance to the game industry. You can catch up on all the developments so far in this regularly updated explainer article.

