WoW Dragonflight Dracthyr is easier if you don’t play as a dragon

One of the best thing about the WoW Dragonflight Dracthyr class is just how customisable it is. Having spent literal hours in the MMORPG‘s character creator to ensure my draconic alter ego was just right, I’m a little deflated that, in some ways, it’s actually a little better to play in your humanoid Visage form in the next World of Warcraft expansion.

As spotted on the World of Warcraft subreddit, one fan writes “Evokers, make sure to flip the switch so you are in Visage form out of combat to give your party (and you) 2% health regen!” They follow this up with “this only applies when you are in Visage form, plus you get to see more of your actual transmog.”

Having jumped in to check this for myself, the Visage ability reads “your Visage emanates magic, significantly increasing out-of-combat health regeneration for your party.” Easy to miss, right?

“Oh. They know. They just want dragon,” reads the thread’s top comment, while another jokingly reads “sorry, dragon form stays on during dungeons.”

“Dragon form stays on forever. What, are you ashamed of your real self? Haters can live with it. Dragons going to dragon,” responds another, with a final reply reading “I wish I could stay in Dracthyr form all the time and still get the buff. It’s a part of the class fantasy to be a dragon.”

Like it, loath it, or meme it, this seemingly small buff will come in clutch by topping up health bars after a particularly brutal pull in Vault of the Incarnates, or any of the WoW Dragonflight dungeons. The Evoker is already a powerful DPS and healing class so it’s maybe worth taking one along for the ride – if, however, they choose to take a break from zooming around to switch to human form (it is a lot of fun to zoom, admittedly…)

Of course, I don’t advocate for you playing as only Dracthyr or Visage, though, as your flying abilities are locked to your Dracthyr form. Soaring through the skies reigning fire on your enemies is easily one of the best parts of running Evoker, so I’d say flick between different forms – variety is the spice of life, after all.

You may be able to jump back and forth between different forms, but it turns out that your Dracthyr dungeon experience will likely be limited to Evoker, as Blizzard’s Pat Dawson told PCGamesN that there are no solid plans to introduce a warrior Dracthyr to the game. If you do plan on delving deep into the Dragon Isle’s raid and dungeon content, though, be sure to check out our list of the best WoW addons to help to tear down the terrors that lurk in the shadows.