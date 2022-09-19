WoW Dragonflight Hunter changes totally overhaul talent trees

WoW Dragonflight has seen major changes throughout the expansions beta. Blizzard has spent the better part of the Dragonflight beta making various changes to class talent trees, which are returning to the retail version of the popular MMORPG for the first time in years. The Hunter is the latest class to get some devoted attention, and the changes are pretty big.

In Blizzard’s latest batch of changes, the Hunter class got a ton of alterations. In the base class tree, Nesingwary’s Trapping Apparatus spell has been completely removed, and replaced with Serrated Shots. Sentinel Owl has been moved up one row, and Sentinel’s Wisdom has been altered to grant your party five percent leech and ten percent magic damage reduction while Sentinel Owl is active.

On top of that, Binding Shot has been changed to now be a three-second stun. The final change for the base Class Tree is a new one point talent called Entrapment. When your Tar Trap is activated, all enemies in the Tar Trap’s area are rooted for four seconds. This root can break from taking damage and can be dispelled with magic.

For Beast Mastery, Wailing Arrow’s silence was lowered from five to three seconds, and the tooltip clarifies it silences only non-player targets. Also, the pet damage reduction from Animal Companion now no longer reduces damage dealt by other summoned creatures.

Marksmanship was targeted for very small changes. Once again, Lone Wolf and Hunter’s Knowledge have swapped spots in the talent tree. Marksmanship also gets the same changes to Wailing Arrow as Beast Mastery.

These updates are always subject to change, as Dragonflight is still in beta without a concrete release date revealed yet. With so much time from now until launch, Hunter players will continue to provide Blizzard with feedback on their favorite DPS class.

