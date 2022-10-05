WoW Dragonflight Mage tier set turns you into an electrical ghost

The WoW Dragonflight mage tier set has finally been shown off by developer Blizzard Entertainment, as players of the ranged-DPS class have been dying to see what the company has whipped up for them in MMORPG’s upcoming expansion.

Now, dedicated Mage players have been delivered what could be the most impressive design of the new tier sets for each class.

The Dragonflight Mage tier set comes courtesy of Wowhead, and shows off each transmog in all its magical glory. The shoulders are the stand-out piece here, as the bone-like circular gear encases a crystal on each side of the player. The helmet has a pleasant symmetrical design with a crystal both on the forehead as well as dangling below the chin.

The rest of the set delivers a traditional Mage appeal with a long cape in the back and more crystals hanging from the waist. However, the new transmog colours give the gear a modern look, helping it stand out from the crowd of other fantastic mage transmogs that this tier set will be going up against.

In order to obtain each part of the tier set, players will need to complete the new raid, Vault of the Incarnates, on either Mythic, Heroic, Normal, or LFR. For PvP players, there are two sets available with the Elite and Gladiator. Each one of these has a different transmog colour attached to it. Mythic is white, Hero is light blue, Normal is yellow, LFR is aqua, Elite is orange, and Gladiator is purple.

And, like with each new tier set, the helm and shoulder pieces for both the Elite and Mythic transmogs feature animated effects to reward hardcore WoW players with gear that has an extra flare to it. The best colour out of all the new options here comes from the Mythic tier set, as I can see Frost and Arcane spells being slung from this armour with some extra style.

If you are looking to play Mage in the upcoming expansion check out our WoW Dragonflight alpha preview as well as the best WoW addons so you are prepared for the Dragon Isles.