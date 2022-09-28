WoW Dragonflight Priest tier set is as epic as it is holy

WoW Dragonflight Priests are getting a brand new tier set, and now, we have our very first look at the fresh gear. While every class in Blizzard’s MMORPG is getting new tier sets, some of the rarer sets accompanied by special effects, and Priest is being treated to a seriously fresh outfit.

The healing class has long enjoyed fashionable gear, like Gilded Seraph’s Raiment and Vestments Of Blind Absolution, but now there’s a new tier set that stomps out all of the competition.

First uncovered by Wowhead, the new Vault of the Incarnate Raid will drop a helmet and shoulder pieces that have lightning effects. The gear has a huge winged helmet with long, curved shoulders, framed by robes that drape down both in the front and the back.

The colour scheme for each set of gear follows the same as the rest of the classes in Shadowlands, with different transmog tier sets dropping for Mythic, Heroic, Normal, and LFR. As for PvP, Elite, and Gladiator will be getting different colours as well. The most notable PvP tier set is the Elite PvP set as it is fire red and also sports lightning effects on the helm and shoulder pieces.

Although the Normal transmog will be the easiest to obtain from the bunch, they might be the coolest and most on-brand for the Priest class. The robes are white with burnt red accents at the bottom, and the helmet and shoulders glow a heavenly yellow.

If WoW players needed any reason to play Priest in Dragonflight, this is as good a reason as any. If you are interested in learning more about the next WoW expansion be sure to check out our WoW Dragonflight preview as well as the best WoW addons for those eager to dive right back in.