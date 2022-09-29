WoW Dragonflight resurrection sickness gets major rework

WoW Dragonflight is bringing major changes to how Resurrection Sickness works. For the very first time since the popular MMORPG originally launched back in 2004, developer Blizzard Entertainment is updating the debuff given to players who opt to resurrect themselves at a Spirit Healer.

When players die in World of Warcraft they have two options to resurrect: return as a ghost to their body and respawn there, or resurrect at a Spirit Healer and get the Resurrection Sickness debuff. The sickness is an incredibly powerful debuff that, for characters level 20, decreases all attributes by 75% and all damage caused by 75% for ten minutes. It also delivers a 25 percent durability hit to items both equipped and in inventory.

Now, in WoW Dragonflight, Blizzard are changing how Resurrection Sickness works. In a blog post WoW community manager Linxy gave insight into what the new debuff will look like. Resurrection Sickness now lasts one minute (was ten minutes). Characters that resurrect at a Spirit Healer below level ten now suffer ten percent durability loss, and characters that resurrect at a Spirit Healer at level ten and above now suffer 50 percent durability loss (was all levels suffer 25 percent durability loss). The durability hit still applies to both equipped and inventory gear.

Blizzard doesn’t want players to abuse dying as a shortcut to travel the map, but it also wants to make resurrecting at a Spirit Healer an actual viable option for players. Most of the time players who die don’t think twice about heading straight towards their body to resurrect there, as the ten minute debuff was considered way too long to wait out.

With just a one minute debuff, and a 50 percent hit to item durability, it will be much easier for players to select the Spirit Healer option, especially if they have the Reins of the Grand Expedition Yak which allows them to repair items on the go.

