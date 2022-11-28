WoW Dragonflight Unbridled Storm Lord isn’t spawning, locking heirloom

As we gear up for the next WoW expansion by completing the pre-patch, the WoW Dragonflight Unbridled Storm Lord is refusing to spawn in the MMO, locking away an heirloom and a whole swathe of new gear.

There’s nothing more frustrating than knowing that there’s a reward you can’t get for circumstances beyond your control. This is one of those situations, as the WoW Dragonflight pre-patch‘s menacing Unbridled Storm Lord is refusing to spawn, and hasn’t been seen for days.

One report from November 27 reads “the Unbridled Storm Lord appears to have stopped spawning (at least on Cenarion Circle). On day three of waiting around for the event now.” This was quickly followed up by another post that reads “Unbridled Storm Lord NEVER SPAWNS.”

On November 28, another fan has written “PSA: Still no Storm Lord,” with swathes of replies echoing this. One player has noted “I’ve tracked every spawn today in NA and it hasn’t showed up one time. I believe it spawned one time yesterday (during reasonable hours). If spawns are perfectly random the odds of a 1 in 4 chance not getting picked after 15 draws (five rotations, three draws each) is roughly 1%.

“I’ve also seen the same element picked for each location multiple times. Again, assuming perfect randomness, the odds of that is about 2%. I’ve seen it at least three times.”

While some may not be too bothered about the creature not spawning, it is an integral part of the Against the Elements achievement, where players need to defeat one of each of the Primal Storm event’s elemental lords.

Not only that, it means players won’t be able to pick up the Dimmed Primeval Storm item, which creates the Unstable Elemental Confluence heirloom when combined with the other elemental lords’ unique items. While not a ‘must have,’ the heirloom gives 16 agility, strength, and intellect, while also giving players a chance to spawn primal magic that buffs allies and damages enemies – pretty good, huh?

While I’m all for making bosses hard to gatekeep high level gear, the fact the Storm Lord simply isn’t spawning seems pretty unfair. After all, being beaten by a boss and losing out on gear is player error, but this is beyond our control. With less than a day left to find the Storm Lord, hopefully Blizzard cranks up the spawn rate a little to let players complete their heirlooms.

As the timer ticks down and the Dragon Isles emerge from the mist, be sure to check out our WoW Dragonflight tier list to help choose a new main. You’ll also need to ensure you have the best WoW addons prepped and ready to go in order to make your adventure just that little bit easier.