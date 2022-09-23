WoW Dragonflight Warlock armour set literally shoots lightning

The WoW Dragonflight Warlock class tree is set to receive a bit of polishing coming into the next chapter of Blizzard’s MMORPG. On top of the alterations to each of its three specialisations comes a brand new tier set for more dedicated players to grind towards.

Historically, Warlock has had some of the most stylish armour sets in the entirety of World of Warcraft with beloved sets like Shadow Council’s Garb and Conqueror’s Deathbringer Garb. Now, Dragonflight is set to bring a new set of gear that will have Warlock players drooling.

Wowhead has datamined the new Dragonflight Warlock tier set from the Vault of the Incarnate raid. In total, the site discovered gear which will come from Normal, Heroic, Mythic, and LFR. For PvP, they uncovered the Elite and Gladiator sets.

The base armour is the same for each with a helm with enormously long horns that point towards the sky, with a twisted-looking skull mask tucked underneath. The shoulders are dragon heads with huge spikes, and the waistband again has another hanging skull. This set gives Warlocks a more modern design with some awesome colour choices that each manage to stand out in their own way, and are easily worth grinding for.

The coolest part of the new tier set are the Mythic and Elite sets which have electric effects on both the helm as well as the shoulders. Developer Blizzard Entertainment don’t often apply animated effects to armor sets, so this one is especially unique. The PvP set has red electricity, while the Mythic set has white, each which helps bring the gear to life.

With WoW Dragonflight’s release fast approaching, it looks like Warlock players will have something quite exciting to look forward to. If you are looking to discover the Dragon Isles, check out the best WoW addons.