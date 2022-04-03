World of Warcraft’s next expansion leaks, thanks to Blizzard

The next World of Warcraft expansion has leaked early due to an accidental reveal by Blizzard itself, on its website. The MMO game‘s expansion, which is due to be officially announced on April 19, is apparently called World of Warcraft: Dragonflight – and players can expect a few new dragon mounts at the very least.

Historically, World of Warcraft expansions are released every two years, so after 2020’s Shadowlands players are due for another big story DLC this year – however, disruption from the pandemic and the lawsuit over alleged discrimination and harassment at Activision Blizzard may put back the new expansion to 2023.

We’ll likely find out the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight release date on April 19 for the proper reveal, but the game’s website (via Wowhead) accidentally leaked the first details of the expansion. The source code was recently updated to show “WoW Dragonflight” Base, Heroic, and Epic pre-purchases – suggesting multiple tiers for the expansion, much like Shadowlands got.

Most of these point to a new URL, “dragonflight.blizzard.com” – which, of course, is currently inactive. Wowhead also spotted that several dragon-related items were datamined earlier this year, including a pet and what seems to be a Green Dragon mount. It’s speculated that these could be bonuses for the Epic or Heroic edition of the Dragonflight expansion. We’ll find out for sure in a couple of weeks.

