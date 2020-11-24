World of Warcraft: Shadowlands review-in-progress

What a difference a month makes. Just weeks before it was due to release on October 26, Blizzard announced that Shadowlands, World of Warcraft’s afterlife-themed eighth expansion, would be delayed. Yesterday afternoon it launched in North America, and while its endgame systems are still a question mark, the leveling experience has been gorgeous and layered, albeit with the occasional bug.

I’ve been playing on the Shadowlands pre-release servers since alpha, have leveled through completely a few times, and done shorter segments (notably, the grim introductory experience in The Maw) repeatedly while preparing with my leveling group. As a result, I’ve been able to completely level, finish the campaign storyline, begin working on my home base with my new Covenant allies, do a couple Heroic-difficulty dungeons and return to The Maw for the introductory series of quests at max level to prepare for this review.

Most folks are going to take considerably longer to finish leveling than my hyper-prepared group did – it took just five hours and two minutes for me to go from 50 to the new max level of 60 – and this is important for reasons beyond personal bragging. Because my group was exceedingly early to each zone, we had a gorgeous, untouched world before us. Quest monsters trotted about happily, waiting to be killed. Ground spawns glowed everywhere, waiting to be picked up. We could level entirely in War Mode without interference from the other faction.

This was not universally the case for the folks leveling behind us, who would typically take more like nine hours to get to 60 if they were making steady progress. So my leveling experience might have been a touch smoother than average, though social media posts throughout the night indicated that only one quest was acting as a bottleneck, for which Blizzard has been working on a hotfix.

Bastion, land of the angels

With that disclaimer out of the way, I can report that the overall leveling experience was almost universally delightful. My group encountered four or five bugs on our way, so it wasn’t perfect, but considering how much content we chewed up, the dent they made was relatively minor. The zones themselves – four main areas, aligning with each of the game’s four Covenant factions, plus The Maw – were gorgeous, beautifully drawn and populated, each with its own aesthetic and culture.

Blizzard's art department has truly knocked my socks off in this expansion

Bastion, the blue-and-gold Elysian Fields-like area where players start questing in earnest, features a compelling storyline about fallen angels and offers a host of mounts, pets, toys, and amusingly themed quests for those who stray off the campaign path. This zone is home to the Kyrian Covenant of white-winged blue angels.

Some of the players in my guild hit level 54-55 just questing here, and it’s easy to see why some folks would want to linger. The landscapes are lush and beautiful – truly, Blizzard’s art department has knocked my socks off in this expansion – and the sympathetic plight of the fallen made this feel like a more nuanced storyline than we often see in WoW.

Maldraxxus, edgelord central

Maldraxxus, the next zone, sports a completely different look: skulls, poison pools, ooze, abominations, and all things undead. If the undead have a true home anywhere in WoW – and yes, I’m including the undead starting area – it’s this place. No wonder the Necrolord Covenant is here.

It’s death knight central, the aggressive, messy part of the afterlife, and while its themes of honour and glory aren’t as compelling to me as the Bastion line, the quests themselves are interestingly laid out and the mechanics quite novel in some cases. Maldraxxus is the expansion’s only non-linear questing zone, with the option of pursuing multiple pieces of the storyline in different order, which adds a touch of variety.

Ardenweald, home of faeries and shiny creatures

The third zone is Ardenweald, home to the Night Fae Covenant, and its lush, moonlit forests are at once beautiful and perhaps the most predictable of the four areas. I certainly didn’t mind questing here, and it’s a very pretty area, but it does feel the most familiar from an aesthetic perspective.

Getting started? Check out our WoW Shadowlands leveling guide

It’s the most conveniently arranged of all the zones for questing XP, with a huge density of quests and monsters to kill, and the effect of packing so much activity into its space is to make it feel like the largest zone. The main quest features a well-known character from the lore, and there’s a lot of whimsy to be had in the side quests, so even if you’re not a quest text reader, you might want to make an exception here.

Revendreth, a tapestry of blood-sucking boldness

The final zone is Revendreth, home to the vampiric Venthyr Covenant, and I have to admit that while vampires are aesthetically not my thing, this was by far my favourite zone. The sepia landscapes are filled with soaring Gothic architecture reminiscent of French medieval churches, complete with gargoyles and their ilk as NPCs. Such varied and vertiginous topography is made all the more exciting to explore by Goblin Gliders and slow fall/immunity mechanics, assuming you don’t just want to hitch a ride in Revendreth’s amusing horse-drawn carriages to get around.

The characters’ stories here are finely drawn, rivaling Bastion’s in their complexity, and their dialogue is absolutely delicious. The quests are immensely varied and often fun – even Revendreth’s two escort quests manage not to be annoying.

The Maw – still annoying, but less so

Bookending the whole experience are trips to The Maw; your introduction to the Warcraft afterlife’s most Hellish realm takes place at level 50, and you return at level 60. Blizzard has spent some of the last month polishing this zone, and that effort is visible in the max-level version. The Maw is supposed to be rough and brutal, the place where the worst souls are tormented forever. It isn’t supposed to be fun. But during testing, Blizzard soon discovered that subjecting players to an unfun area for hours on end wasn’t terribly popular.

I won't say The Maw is actually fun now, but it’s miles better than it was in beta

So changes have been made. At max level, there are now a host of rare monsters, micro-quest objectives, hijackable mounts (to replace the standard mounts that can’t be summoned here) and other refinements that make it slightly less obnoxious to play through. The Jailer – the big baddie of this expansion – always has his eye on you, and the more you do in The Maw, the closer he’s watching, which means various nasty things. You’ll start getting bombed from the sky, attacked by assassins, chained to the ground – and surprisingly, a lot of that is actually fairly fun to play around.

I’m not going to say the overall experience of The Maw is fun now, but it’s miles better than it was in beta in my opinion, particularly in a group. If they’d let us mount up, even slowly, or provide more speed buffs, I might not mind it at all.

Read more: How to craft legendary items in WoW Shadowlands

For many players, whether they stick with Shadowlands or not will depend on how well-implemented the endgame systems are. These systems have required dozens of tuning passes in the past month, with final balancing tweaks literally taking place just yesterday, six hours before launch. We’ll return to this review in about a week to give our final verdict, including a look at all the different ways that players have to amass power and amuse themselves at maximum level.