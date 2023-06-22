WoW boss gets overnerfed by mistake, but now it won’t be changed back

WoW bosses have petty tough lives, if you think about it. For almost 20 years now, they’ve been raided, battled, and killed, day in and day out, without a moment’s respite. If I were a World of Warcraft baddie, I’d probably want to be buffed and buffed to the point nobody even tried fighting me any more, so I could get a little peace. Spare a thought then for old Scalecommander Sarkareth, who just got a huge overnerf in the latest World of Warcraft hotfix, and now – despite losing an enormous amount of power, by mistake – won’t be getting it back. Life just gets harder for villains in the Blizzard MMORPG.

On June 20, Blizzard issued a World of Warcraft hotfix intended to reduce the damage from Sarkareth’s ‘Oblivion’ ability by 10%. This would apply across all difficulties and take effect immediately. Before the hotfix, the unmitigated damage from Sarkareth’s Oblivion attack was 15,830. A 10% reduction would have therefore reduced the Oblivion damage to 14,247.

In damage logs from after the hotfix, however, the unmitigated damage from Sarkareth’s Oblivion attack is 10,619, representing an almost 33% reduction. One of the tougher bosses in WoW Dragonflight, if you and your guild are campaigning for the Mythic Hall of Fame Scalecommander Sarkareth achievement, this nerf certainly gives you a better chance.

And you don’t need to rush, as Blizzard confirms that – despite the overnerf – the reduction to Sarkareth’s Oblivion attack will remain in place.

“As many players have noted, yesterday’s hotfixes included a reduction to Scalecommander Sarkareth’s Oblivion on Mythic difficulty that resulted in a much bigger reduction than we originally intended,” writes Blizzard community manager Randy ‘Kaivax’ Jordan. “After deliberating this, we’ve decided to stick with the actual value that has now been live in the game since that hotfix.”

So, Sarkareth just got softer. Combined with the current WoW sale, which gives you Dragonflight for 50% off, plus a bunch of other discounts, you might want to give the latest World of Warcraft expansion a spin, if you haven’t already.

