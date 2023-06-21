Big WoW sale gives you Dragonflight and Warcraft Reforged for cheap

It is now officially World of Warcraft summer, as a big-time new WoW sale arrives to bring you 50% discounts on Dragonflight and Warcraft 3 Reforged, as well as other cheap goodness for Wrath of the Lich King and elsewhere. If you want transmogs, character boosts, and some of the best World of Warcraft upgrades – with enough money left over to buy an inflatable lounger, and play World of Warcraft in the pool – the Blizzard MMORPG is having a summer blowout right now.

Okay, first up, WoW Dragonflight – the latest World of Warcraft expansion – is 50% off across all editions. We recently reported how the best feature from Dragonflight is rolling out to the rest of Azeroth so if you haven’t taken a trip to the Dragon Isles yet, now’s your chance.

The WoW Dragonflight Base Edition is $24.99 (£19.99), down from $49.99 (£39.99). The Heroic Edition, which includes extra mounts and pets, is $34.99 (£27.45) down from $69.99 (£54.99), while the Epic Edition, which bundles 30 days of game time and some additional transmogs, is $44.99 (£37.45), down from $89.99 (£74.99).

The next big hitter is RTS game Warcraft 3 Reforged. If you fancy a change from standard WoW, and want to experience some historic Alliance and Horde lore, the Warcraft 3 Reforged Standard Edition is $14.99 (£12.49) down from $29.99 (£24.99), while the Epic Edition, which gives you extra skins, mounts, and perks, is $19.99 (£17.49) down from $39.99 (£34.99), representing another 50% discount.

Regarding in-game items, the WoW Couture Collection, which includes four transmog sets, a transmog backpack, and the Transmorpher Beacon Toy, is 60% off, $41.99 (£35.99) down from $105.99 (£90.50).

The Northrend Heroic upgrade for Wrath of the Lich King Classic is also on sale, allowing you to boost weapon skills up to level 70, instantly unlock the expert riding skill, and get your hands on race and faction-specific mounts, which you can use along the Azeroth and Outland flight paths. Like the Northrend Heroic upgrade, the Heroic Epic upgrade is also 50% off, and gives you two additional flying mounts as well as 30 days of game time.

The Wrath of the Lich King Heroic upgrade is $24.99 (£17.49) down from $49.99 (£34.99), and the Epic is $39.99 (£29.99) down from $79.99 (£59.99). You can also get a slew of game services like character boost, character transfer, faction change, name change, and race change for 30% off. Yeah, there’s a lot going on in this sale, so gear up and get ready for WoW summer. You can find it all here.

