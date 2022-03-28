Mythic WoW raid race cost one team over $93k, so far

The World of Warcraft Sepulcher of First Ones mythic run has concluded with a win for esports outfit Echo, but the WoW raid race cost for rival Team Liquid is high – around $93,000 USD at an early estimate, and the team isn’t even finished yet.

The big race to finish the MMO game‘s Sepulcher of First Ones raid on mythic difficulty finally ended after a staggering 18 days. While Echo triumphed, fellow competitor Team Liquid was forced to pause its progress due to the players being “burnt to a crisp” – figuratively, we assume.

While Team Liquid’s win went away, the cost of competing in such a gruelling race didn’t. According to Veyloris on Twitter (via Icy Veins), the team spent roughly 723 million gold during the race. That’s around 4,600 WoW tokens, which equates to $93,000 USD. Liquid is now in debt to the tune of 535 million gold, and it still hasn’t completed the Sepulcher of First Ones raid on mythic just yet – so the number will be even higher when the team is done.

The cost isn’t just in money, either, as Team Liquid’s co-owner Maximum calls the race “pretty damaging” in terms of mental exhaustion. “Certainly something to look to improve if Blizzard is going to do this again,” Maximum adds.

Hey it's my favorite tweet of the year 🙃 Costs not totally finalized since our race isn't over, but… Gear Trades ~245m

BoEs ~215m Total spend ~723m

Total debt ~535m Never leaving jail. Ever. Total spend is equivalent to ~4.6k tokens which is worth about $93k. Woof. — Veyloris (@Veyloris) March 26, 2022

In other news, Blizzard is revealing WoW’s next expansion next month, and we could see The Wrath of the Lich King servers for WoW Classic very soon.

In July 2021, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging years of workplace discrimination and harassment. The story has since embroiled CEO Bobby Kotick and prompted the US federal government to open an investigation. It continues to unfold and to be of immense importance to the game industry. You can catch up on all the developments so far in this regularly updated explainer article.

For more of the best MMORPGs on PC, you can follow that link.

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$180VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.