World of Warcraft Shadowlands is free right now

If you haven't played World of Warcraft Shadowlands yet but really want to, you can get the expansion for the Blizzard RPG for free - with a few caveats

You can get World of Warcraft Shadowlands for free right now: An ice dragon flaps its huge wings above a snow-covered landscape
Paul Kelly

Published:

World of Warcraft

Whenever there’s a new expansion upcoming for World of Warcraft, it gives me major MMO FOMO; the possibility of capturing former RPG glories is a tantalising prospect indeed, but sometimes to cost of entry for such an endeavor is just too high. With that, Blizzard has announced that you can get the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion for free, right now, with a level-50 character boost thrown in for good measure.

With Dragonflight looming on the horizon it would seem that now is the perfect time to bust out those macros and get up to speed with what you’ve missed. From now, until 5 September, you can get a free copy of the Shadowlands expansion, as well as a level 50 character boost so you can play that content straight away.

How to claim your free copy of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

  • Open the Battle.net Desktop App and log in.
  • Click the gift icon on the top right side of the app, next to the notification bell icon.
  • In the confirmation window, look for your gifts and click the ‘claim’ button.
  • Launch WoW and create your new level 50 character.

There are some limitations to this gift from Blizzard; Battle.net accounts that don’t have a previously-released expansion attached their any of their accounts are not eligible for the freebie, and those who already have Shadowlands on any of their accounts also aren’t eligible.

Looks like Blizzard is trying to hit that sweet spot of lapsed players, trying to draw them back into the fold so they’ll hopefully purchase the Dragonflight expansion when it releases in December.

All in all, a decent day if you’re an older World of Warcraft player. Free stuff is always nice, and if you like what you see then there is a whole host of WoW content coming at you at the end of this year, with Dragonflight shaping up to be one of their best yet. Did you hear that you can pet the dog? You can pet the dog. 10/10 from me.

 

More World of Warcraft stories
Paul Kelly

Usually found waiting for the respawn timer on the Rift, Paul first discovered his love of story and talking mice in Baldur’s Gate. A freelance news reporter for PCGamesN and guides writer for TheGamer. He loves toast, even though it makes him feel sick; buttery goodness exacts a heavy toll, and Paul is willing to pay.

Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We sometimes include relevant affiliate links in articles from which we earn a small commission. Any stated prices are correct at the time of publication. For more information, click here.
More stories
More from PCGamesN