Sneaky WoW Dragonflight 10.1 hotfix makes finding raids easier

In the wake of WoW Dragonflight 10.1, Blizzard has released a series of hotfixes for the iconic MMORPG. For those who spend their days trawling through World of Warcraft‘s seemingly endless raids, a slight change to the LFG tool means finding a squad to take on Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible is now a lot easier.

Aberrus is the second Dragonflight raid, and accompanied patch 10.1, Embers of Neltharion. Diving deep into the heart of the Obsidian Citadel, players will face off against some of Neltharion’s most deadly failed experiments.

That’s if you can find a group, though. When the raid launched, its name (Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible – try saying that three times fast) was simply too big for the LFG tool, meaning you couldn’t see whether or not a group was queuing for normal or Heroic difficulty. Sure, it’s hardly the end of the world to hover over check it, but it’s an irritation.

Not anymore, though, as Blizzard has sneakily amended the system with its latest round of hotfixes. Although not listed on the official list, one eagle-eyed fan has spotted that the raid is now just being referred to as ‘Aberrus,’ meaning you can easily see which raid tier the group is planning to undertake.

“Blizzard stealth-fixed the LFG tool to shorten Aberrus’s name so we can see if the group is Normal or HC at a glance!” they write, with another comment reading, “Hey Blizzard redditor, I know you’re reading this comment so all I want to say is thank you.”

This isn’t the first small change I’ve reported on that has made a whole lot of difference, and it’s often the tiny QoL adjustments that actually matter the most to longterm fans. As a former raider, I can imagine how annoying it would be to have to search through loads of different groups to find a Heroic run – Blizzard, you did good with this one.

If you’re diving back into the chaotic world of the Dragon Isles in the wake of Embers of Neltharion’s release, be sure to check out our WoW Dragonflight tier list see where your class and spec sit in the pecking order, as well as our list of the best WoW addons to help you take on the horrors of Aberrus.