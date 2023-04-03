One of WoW Dragonflight patch 10.0.7’s smallest changes is its best

As World of Warcraft Dragonflight continues to evolve, one of the changes that accompanied MMORPG‘s latest update – WoW Dragonflight patch 10.0.7 – may seem incredibly small, but has been a hit with fans across Azeroth.

As part of the 10.0.7 update, Dragonriding saw some huge changes, including new races, Dragon Glyphs, and customisation manuscripts to change up how your drake looks.

Two new traits were added to the pool, too, and while both are welcome additions to the list, all eyes are on two smaller quality of life features which have overshadowed their seemingly more noteworthy companions.

You can now refund your traits using the right mouse, and easily allocate them with the left. You’ll no longer be hit with a series of different confirmation screens, instead you simply click what you want and it’s applied.

It’s a relatively understated change – especially given the sheer size of the patch notes, but one that seems to have won over the community. On a Reddit thread dedicated to the change, the original poster notes that they appealed to Blizzard on Twitter to remove the constant confirmation screens, and it appears the devs heard their prayers. “A small step for mankind, but one more step to Dragonriding Perfection!” they write.

“My right hand thanks you Blizzard,” jokes one commenter, while another calls it a “great change.” I echo their sentiments entirely – Dragonriding is all about going fast, with everything streamlined so that you can zip around the Dragon Isles in style. Clunky confirmation screens made the whole process feel a bit clunky, especially if you’re updating traits on the fly – literally, when you’re flying.

Sometimes it’s those little quality-of-life changes that make all the difference, but if you want to tailor the game’s UI even further I suggest checking out our list of the best WoW addons. We also have a rundown of all the WoW Dragonflight Dragon Glyph locations for avid Dragonriders – after all, we’ll be doing a lot of it in Embers of Neltharion, and it helps to be prepared.