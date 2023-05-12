WoW Dragonflight gets new buff based Augmentation Evoker spec

The WoW Dragonflight Evoker class gets a third spec with the summer Fractures in Time update. The Augmentation Evoker specialisation is a DPS role that uses the essences of the Black and Bronze dragonflights to buff allies’ abilities. Blizzard describes the new class spec as “force multipliers” that can significantly amplify their party’s damage output in the MMORPG. The new spec will be available immediately when World of Warcraft 10.1.5 Fractures in Time launches.

Many of the Augmentation Evoker’s abilities apply buffs to either your whole party or specific team members. Many of them will use either smart targeting or automatically target party members based on proximity, although you can also manually select specific targets if preferred.

The Augmentation specialisation tree allows you to focus into either Black dragonflight magic, focused on “raw power increases and forceful outbursts of earthen might,” or Bronze dragonflight magic, “all about bending time, changing fate, and shifting timelines.” As you can see looking through some of the sample abilities below, some skills will continue to extend your amplification effects, with Ebon Might buffing the primary stat of nearby allies and other skills keeping it active for longer.

WoW Dragonflight Augmentation Evoker abilities

Here is an example of how Ebon Might works for the Augmentation Evoker:

Ebon Might

1.5 second cast, 30 second cooldown.

Increase your 4 nearest allies’ primary stat by a percentage of your own, and cause your Eruption to deal more damage for 10 sec. Some of your other spells extend the duration of these effects.

Eruption

2 second cast. Costs 3 Essence. Replaces Disintegrate.

Cause a violent eruption beneath an enemy’s feet, dealing Volcanic damage split between them and nearby enemies. Increases the duration of your active Ebon Might effects.

Upheaval

2.5 second empower, 40 second cooldown.

Gather earthen power beneath your enemy’s feet and send them hurtling upwards, dealing Volcanic damage to them and nearby enemies. Empowering expands the area of effect. Increases the duration of your active Ebon Might effects.

Breath of Eons

1.5 minute cooldown. Replaces Deep Breath.

Fly to the targeted location, exposing Temporal Wounds on enemies in your path for 10 sec. Temporal Wounds accumulate a portion of damage dealt by your allies, and then critically strike the enemy for that amount at the end of the duration. Increases the duration of your active Ebon Might effects.

WoW Dragonflight Augmentation Evoker talents

The passive abilities included in the Augmentation Evoker’s WoW Dragonflight talents let you adjust as needed to suit your squad. Here are a sample of the Augmentation Evoker talents available:

Draconic Attunements (passive)

Learn to attune yourself to the essence of the Black or Bronze dragonflights: Black Attunement grants you and your 4 nearest allies increased maximum health. Bronze Attunement grants you and your 4 nearest allies increased movement speed.



Blistering Scales

Protect an ally with explosive dragonscales, increasing their Armor by a percentage of your own. Melee attacks against them cause a scale to explode, dealing Volcanic damage to enemies near them.

Bestow Weyrnstone

Conjure a pair of Weyrnstones, one for your target ally and one for yourself. A Weyrnstone can be activated by the bearer to transport them to the other Weyrnstone’s location if they are within 100 yds.

This new buff-based DPS offers something rather new to World of Warcraft, so Blizzard is working on introducing additional combat log hooks to help you more easily measure how the class is performing. The WoW 10.1.5 Fractures in Time update is set to hit the PTR “soon,” so it won’t be long until you can try the Augmentation Evoker in action.

If you’re using the best WoW addons for Dragonflight you should be well-set once those new hooks arrive. Keep an eye on our WoW Dragonflight tier list to see exactly where the Augmentation Evoker lands, and read our latest interview with Blizzard on how WoW 10.1 addresses buyer’s remorse with Embers of Neltharion.