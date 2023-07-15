WoW Night Elf Heritage Armor uncovered in patch 10.1.7 PTR

World of Warcraft Night Elf Heritage Armor has been the talk of the town ever since the launch of WoW Dragonflight. Now it seems that we’re finally on the cusp of seeing one of the most beloved World of Warcraft races finally get their iconic cosmetic look. As we all know, there’s nothing more important in any MMORPG than good fashion, and World of Warcraft is no exception, so start planning your looks now.

Blizzard revealed on July 13 that new Heritage Armor questlines are coming for the Fury Incarnate update, with the Forsaken and Night Elf sets on the table. However, the blog post only showed off the former set, leading many to question why the Night Elf look was being held back.

WoW community manager Danielle ‘Nethaera’ Vanderlip explains on the World of Warcraft forums, “Sometimes a set isn’t in a state that we can capture and show it right away. We will when we can, though.” Of course, that hasn’t stemmed players’ curiosity – even if the set isn’t complete or all the pieces aren’t finished, we can’t help but wonder what it might look like.

Fortunately, we’ve now been given a glimpse, courtesy of Wowhead. The team has datamined a set that it describes as “very early and definitely incomplete,” so do keep that in mind before you look at it – many of these details may be changed, and there may be additional parts added before the set is final, especially given Blizzard’s reluctance to show it officially.

Currently, the set can be seen in two colors, red and blue, with purple-feathered shoulders also having been uncovered for the red set. It looks to be largely the same for both male and female Night Elves, boasting some rather sharp points that I’d personally be a little wary of wearing so close to otherwise-exposed skin. I guess Night Elves are just built different.

If nothing else, these images from Wowhead will at least be reassuring for Night Elf players who have been agonizing over what the general look of the set might be. Of course, there’s a chance it could be more dramatically redesigned, but it seems likely – it’s actually rather reminiscent of the Night Elf battle armor seen in Battle For Azeroth, though I’d dare say it’s a little more practical than that look.

