WoW Dragonflight patch 10.1 buffs damage to create “meaningful” choice

The latest WoW Dragonflight patch 10.1 notes are here for the Public Test Realm, and the focus is on buffing up both player health and enemy damage in an attempt to make player choices more “meaningful” and mitigate the impact of burst damage spikes in the Blizzard MMORPG. This latest update to the Embers of Neltharion PTR has also been given ‘release candidate’ status, meaning that we’re unlikely to see dramatic build updates ahead of the WoW Dragonflight 10.1 release date on May 2.

“We’ve decided to increase both player stamina and enemy damage by 25% in Embers of Neltharion,” Blizzard says, explaining that this change closely resembles one the team made prior to the launch of Dragonflight, for largely similar reasons. Essentially, it boils down to wanting players to have more chance to react to incoming damage and create more impactful decisions about how to use cooldowns and mana in response.

“When damage mitigation abilities and healing are too strong relative to player health, the only way to threaten players is to make enemy damage very high and spiky,” it continues. However, countering potent healers with massive burst damage “isn’t very satisfying gameplay,” so the increases to both player health and enemy damage shift the balance to “give players more time to react to incoming damage, and make players’ choices about cooldowns and mana management more meaningful.”

As such, the latest set of WoW Dragonflight PTR patch notes also include a number of notable tweaks to hybrid healing spells, items, and enchantments, along with percentage-based healing spells. A whole wealth of WoW Dragonflight classes are being adjusted as a result, with buffs to healing abilities across the board but the likes of Warrior’s max health-based healing tools seeing a slight nerf to compensate for the higher health pool.

In addition to this, Wowhead notes that the new PTR update has been labelled as a ‘release candidate’ build. This doesn’t mean there won’t be any additional changes or hotfixes ahead of the May 2 WoW Dragonflight 10.1 release date, but it does suggest that we shouldn’t be getting any completely new builds before then.

WoW Dragonflight patch 10.1 PTR patch notes – April 18

Here are the WoW Dragonflight patch notes for the 10.1 PTR update on April 18, courtesy of Blizzard:

Classes

Player stamina increased by 25%, and enemy spell and melee damage increased by 25%, and self-healing and absorb shield spells for damage dealers and tanks have been increased by a commensurate amount, so that they retain their impact when solo or when supporting a group.

Death Knight

Blood Draw healing increased by 25%.

Blood

Blood Plague healing increased by 25%.

Relish in Blood healing increased by 25%.

Leech from Voracious increased to 12% (was 10%).

Frost

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: 2-Set Bonus has been adjusted – Frostwyrm’s Fury cast by Pillar of Frost now deals 30% of normal damage (was 40%).

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: 4-Set Bonus has been adjusted – Frostwyrm’s Fury causes enemies hit to take 20% increased damage from your Critical Strikes (was 25%).

Unholy

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: 4-Set Bonus has been adjusted – Consuming Sudden Doom grants 1 extra stack of Master of Death (was 2 stacks).

Demon Hunter

Havoc

Fodder to the Flame now heals for 20% of maximum health (was 25%).

Vengeance

Fel Devastation healing increased by 25%.

You heal for 10% of all damage you deal to targets with Frailty (was 8%).

Feast of Souls healing increased by 25%.

The maximum absorb of Revel in Pain increased by 25%.

The Hunt now heals for 25% of damage you deal to your Hunt target was 20%).

Healing from consuming a Soul Fragment increased by 25%.

Charred Warblades causes you to heal for 4% of Fire damage dealt (was 3%).

Soul Barrier absorbs 25% additional damage.

The bonus absorb value from consuming Soul Fragments increased by 25%.

Druid

Balance

Regrowth healing increased by 50%.

Swiftmend healing increased by 50%.

Rejuvenation healing increased by 25%.

Wild Growth healing increased by 25%.

Protector of the Pack’s maximum heal value increased by 25%.

Feral

Regrowth healing increased by 50%. Does not affect PvP combat.

Swiftmend healing increased by 50%.

Rejuvenation healing increased by 25%.

Wild Growth healing increased by 25%.

Protector of the Pack’s maximum heal value increased by 25%.

Developers’ note: Feral damage is a little lower than we like after the shift of power away from Berserk: Frenzy and the Berserk redesign in Embers of Neltharion. We’re happy with the relative values of Feral’s builders, so we’re adding a bit more to their overall damage (with some extra for Lunar Inspiration). We’re also reversing some of the 10.0.5 damage reduction to Rip to increase its value in single target, but reducing the value of Tear Open Wounds to keep Rip’s contribution to AOE about the same.

Increase Shred, Rake, Swipe, Brutal Slash, and Thrash damage by 2%.

Increase Lunar Inspiration damage by 5%.

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: 2-Set Bonus has been adjusted – Shadows of the Predator’s duration increased to 25 seconds (was 20 seconds) and when an application resets stacks, duration is reset to 25 seconds.

Thrashing Claws’ Shred damage bonus reduced to 5% (was 8%).

Dreadful Bleeding Rip damage bonus increased to 18% (was 15%).

Tear Open Wounds’ damage conversion rate reduced to 60% (was 70%).

Guardian

Regrowth healing increased by 50%.

Swiftmend healing increased by 50%.

Rejuvenation healing increased by 25%.

Wild Growth healing increased by 25%.

Protector of the Pack’s maximum heal value increased by 25%.

Lunar Beam healing increased by 25%.

Elune’s Favored causes you to be healed for 40% of Arcane damage done (was 30%).

Brambles reflects 25% additional damage.

Ursoc’s Fury causes Thrash and Maul to grant an absorb shield for 60% of damage dealt (was 50%).

Evoker

Devastation

Feed the Flames now triggers after casting 9 Pyres (was 12).

Snapfire damage bonus to Firestorm increased to 100% (was 40%).

Shattering Star cooldown increased to 20 seconds (was 15 seconds).

Scintillation’s Eternity Surge power reduced to 50% (was 60%).

Living Flame healing increased by 25%.

Emerald Blossom healing increased by 25%.

Verdant Embrace healing increased by 25%.

Panacea healing increased by 25%.

Hunter

Rejuvenating Wind now heals for 8%/16% of maximum health (was 10%/20%).

Marksmanship

In the Rhythm now grants 12% Haste (was 15%).

Windrunner’s Guidance now grants 6 seconds of Trueshot (was 10 seconds).

Survival

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: 2-Set Bonus has been adjusted – Kill Command damage bonus has been reduced to 40% (was 50%).

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: 4-Set Bonus has been adjusted – Wildfire damage bonus to the primary target has been reduced to 75% (was 100%).

Monk

Brewmaster

Soothing Mist healing increased by 25%.

Chi Burst healing increased by 25%.

Chi Wave healing increased by 25%.

Expel Harm healing increased by 25%.

Staggering Strikes reduces Stagger by an additional 25%.

Celestial Brew absorbs 25% additional damage.

Vivify healing increased by 92%.

Celestial Fortune now has a chance equal to your critical strike chance to be healed for an additional 80% of the amount healed (was 65%).

Mistweaver

Chi Cocoon now provides a shield for 8% of your maximum health (was 10%).

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: 2-Set Bonus has been adjusted – Soulfang Infusion now has a short internal cooldown before it can trigger again.

Windwalker

Soothing Mist healing increased by 25%.

Chi Burst healing increased by 25%.

Chi Wave healing increased by 25%.

Expel Harm healing increased by 75%.

Vivify healing increased by 92%.

Paladin

Fixed an issue causing Consecrated Ground’s radius increase to not apply to Hallowed Ground (PvP talent) and Golden Path.

Fixed an issue with Afterimage’s tracker failing to update immediately after the echo.

Fixed an issue with Sanctified Wrath’s tooltip duration.

Protection

Moment of Glory creates an absorb shield for 25% of all damage dealt (was 20%).

Bulwark of Order creates an absorb shield for 30%/60% of Avenger’s Shield damage dealt (was 25%/50%).

Light of the Titans healing increased by 25%.

Word of Glory healing increased by 25%.

Flash of Light healing increased by 50%.

Retribution

Word of Glory healing increased by 50%.

Flash of Light healing increased by 50%.

Light’s Celerity increases Flash of Light healing by 20% (was 50%).

Guided Prayer casts a Word of Glory at 60% effectiveness (was 100%).

Justicar’s Vengeance heals for 5% of maximum health (was 6%).

Fixed an issue causing Recompense to sometimes heal instead of dealing damage.

Priest

Shadow

Power Word: Shield absorbs 25% additional damage.

Renew healing increased by 25%.

Prayer of Mending healing increased by 25%.

Flash Heal healing increased by 50%.

Rogue

Soothing Darkness now heals for 24% of maximum health (was 30%).

Shaman

Earthgrab Totem now has a 30 second cooldown (was 1 minute).

Elemental

Healing Surge healing increased by 37%.

Earth Shield healing increased by 25%.

Chain Heal healing increased by 25%.

Healing Stream Totem healing increased by 25%.

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: 2-Set Bonus has been adjusted – Gain Stormkeeper every 50 seconds (was 40 seconds).

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: 4-Set Bonus has been adjusted – For 8 seconds after you consume Stormkeeper, your Lightning Bolt, Lava Burst, Icefury, and Frost Shock generate 75% (was 100%) more Maelstrom, and your Chain Lightning, Lava Beam, and Earthquake critical strike damage is increased by 20%.

Enhancement

All ability and pet damage dealt increased by 5%.

Healing Surge healing increased by 37%.

Earth Shield healing increased by 25%.

Chain Heal healing increased by 25%.

Healing Stream Totem healing increased by 25%.

Improved Maelstrom Weapon increases the healing of your next healing spell by 5%/10% (was 10%/20%).

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: 4-Set Bonus has been adjusted – Sundering now increases your Physical and Fire damage dealt by 20% (was 30%) for 15 seconds and your now affects the next 2 Chain Lightnings (was 3).

Warlock

Demon Skin now recharges Soul Leech at a rate of 0.2%/0.4% of maximum health (was 0.2%/0.5%).

Warrior

Titanic Throw no longer affects crowd-controlled targets.

Ignore Pain absorbs 25% additional damage.

Pain and Gain heals for 3.5% of maximum health (was 4.5%).

Fixed an issue that prevent Spear of Bastion from being cast while the Warrior was silenced.

Arms

Storm Wall now heals for 8% of maximum health (was 10%).

Fury

Invigorating Fury now heals for 15% of maximum health (was 20%).

Fixed an issue causing Onslaught to have unpredictable behavior with Whirlwind’s chain buff.

Protection

Fueled by Violence causes you to be healed for 110% of the damage dealt by Deep Wounds (was 85%).

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: 2-Set Bonus has been adjusted – Shield Slam now reduces the cooldown of Last Stand by 2 seconds (was 1 second).

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: 4-Set Bonus has been adjusted – Duration of Earthen Tenacity increased to 20 seconds (was 10 seconds) and the damage of Earthen Smash increased by 300%.

Dungeons and Raids

Brackenhide Hollow

Hackclaw’s War-Band: Gashtooth will sharpen her knife and laugh at her target as they stumble around while blinded by Decayed Senses.

Freehold

Many enemies have had their abilities and visuals updated.

Skycap’n Kragg

Azerite Powder Shot is now a 60 yard cone and its impact damage reduced. Visual updated to support this.

The damage over time effect of Azerite Powder Shot can now be dispelled.

Council o’ Captains

Confidence-Boosting Freehold Brew now increases Critical Strike chance by 30%.

Captain Raoul’s Blackout Barrel targeting updated. Now prefers damage dealers, then healers, then tanks as a last resort.

Captain Raoul’s Barrel Smash duration was reduced to 2 seconds (was 4 seconds). Damage increased to compensate.

Captain Eudora’s Powder Shot avoids shooting the same player twice within 6 seconds.

Captain Eudora’s Grapeshot leap will no longer jump to a location she is already standing at.

Captain Eudora’s Grapeshot now applies a stacking damage over time effect each time a player is hit and it’s impact damage has been reduced.

Ring of Booty

Lightning now has 3 stacks of Greasy (was 5).

Ludwig Von Tortollan’s health has been reduced by 25%.

Trothak’s Sharknado duration was reduced to 3 seconds (was 6 seconds).

Trothak’s Sharknado visual has been updated.

Harlan Sweete

New Ability: Whirling Dagger – Throws a dagger at a random non-tank player inflicting Physical damage and a 3 second Bleed. While Loaded Dice: All Hands! is active, Whirling Dagger ricochets between all players.

Swiftwind Saber has been redesigned – Now fires a single saber at a random player. While Loaded Dice: All Hands! is active, Swiftwind Saber shoots 5 sabers in random directions.

Irontide Grenadier’s Black Powder Bomb visual has been updated.

Irontide Grenadiers no longer channel Black Powder Bomb. Black Powder Bomb is now an 8 yard area-of-effect.

Halls of Infusion

Primal Tsunami

No longer uses Rogue Waves.

Stacks of Infuse are now reset between intermissions.

Uldaman

Bromach: Trogg waves summoned are always made up of 3 Ambushers and 1 Geomancer.

Sentinel Talondras: Unrelenting damage bonus reduced to 5% per stack.

Chrono-Lord Deios: Reduced the damage of most abilities.

Underrot

Many enemies have had their abilities updated and adjusted.

Items and Rewards

Shadowed Belt Clasp now provides 25% more Stamina.

Enchant Boots – Watcher’s Loam now provides 25% more Stamina.

Enchant Chest – Sustained Strength now provides 25% more Stamina.

Solid Eternity Amber now provides 25% more Stamina.

Forceful Nozdorite now provides 25% more Stamina.

Puissant Nozdorite now provides 25% more Stamina.

Jagged Nozdorite now provides 25% more Stamina.

Steady Nozdorite now provides 25% more Stamina.

Fierce Armor Kit now provides 25% more Stamina.

Frozen Spellthread now provides 25% more Stamina.

WoW Dragonflight PvP patch notes – 10.1 PTR, April 18

War Mode

New Scalewarden Gear and new consumables are available: Starter gear (Blue quality) – 434 PvP item level Upgraded gear (Purple quality) – 447 PvP item level New on-use consumables

The blue quality Scalewarden Gear and consumables can be purchased with Bloody Tokens from Malicia in Gladiator’s Refuge, Valdrakken. Scalewarden Gear can be upgraded with Trophies of Strife, which you can earn from weekly Sparks of Life quests.

Trophies of Strife and Bloody Tokens will be reset when Embers of Neltharion launches. Trophies of Strife will convert into items that can be sold to vendors for gold, while Bloody Token count will be reset to zero.

Items

Gladiator’s Distinction (PvP trinket 2-set bonus) now provides 300 Stamina (was 2703) and 1600 primary stat (was 300).

Classes

Demon Hunter

Chaos Nova duration decreased to 3 seconds in PvP combat (was 4 seconds).

Sigil of Misery duration decreased to 3 seconds in PvP combat (was 4 seconds).

Imprison duration decreased to 3 seconds in PvP combat (was 4 seconds).

Blood Moon (PvP Talent) has been slightly redesigned – Consume Magic now affects all enemies within 8 yards of the target, and generates a Lesser Soul Fragment. Each effect consumed has a 5% chance to upgrade to a Greater Soul.

Druid

Entangling Bark (PvP talent) root duration decreased to 6 seconds (was 8 seconds) and now roots the first 3 melee attackers (was 2).

Balance

Regrowth healing is no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 15%).

Monk

Leg Sweep duration decreased to 4 seconds in PvP combat (was 5 seconds).

Grapple Weapon (PvP Talent) duration decreased to 5 seconds (was 6 seconds).

Perpetual Paralysis (PvP Talent) now reduces range of Paralysis by 5 yards (was 10 yards) and now selects targets within 10 yards (was 6 yards).

Paladin

Retribution

Word of Glory healing is now reduced by 45% in PvP combat (was 30%).

Flash of Light healing is now reduced by 30% in PvP combat.

Light’s Celerity increases Flash of Light healing by 10% in PvP combat (was 20%).

Priest

Silence duration decreased to 3 seconds in PvP combat (was 4 seconds).

Rogue

Dagger in the Dark (PvP talent) has been redesigned – Each second while Stealth is active, nearby enemies within 12 yards (was 10 yards) take an additional 2% (was 5%) damage from you for 10 seconds (was your next Ambush). Stacks up to 6 times (was 8).

Veil of Midnight (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Now causes Cloak of Shadows to remove harmful physical effects and increases dodge chance by 100%.

Maneuverability (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Sprint has a 50% reduced cooldown and 50% reduced duration.

Dismantle (PvP Talent) duration decreased to 5 seconds (was 6 seconds).

Distracting Mirage (PvP Talent) now slows affected enemies by 60% (was 30%).

Warrior

Shockwave duration increased to 3 seconds in PvP combat (was 2 seconds).

Disarm (PvP Talent) duration decreased to 5 seconds (was 6 seconds).

Fixed an issue where Intimidating Shout did not have the correct PvP duration when talented into Menace.

Fury

Death Wish (PvP Talent) now has a 4 second cooldown (was 5 seconds), increases damage dealt and taken by 10%, and health cost increased to 10% (was 5%). Stacks up to 5 times (was 10).

Fixed an issue that prevented Death Wish from affecting sources of damage that were not Warrior ability or auto-attack damage.

