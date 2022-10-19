WoW Dragonflight pre-patch event lets you gear up faster

The WoW Dragonflight pre-patch event Primal Storms has finally been revealed in the expansion’s beta, showing off what players of the long-running MMORPG can expect when it finally hits live servers.

In the pre-patch event, Primalist mobs invade specific locations on the map. Here are all of the locations where the Primalists will spawn, including which specific type of invasion to expect:

Storm Invasions in Un’Goro Crater

Water Invasions in the Badlands

Earth Invasions in Northern Barrens

Fire Invasions in Tirisfal Glades

Every 30-minutes or so an Elemental Lord will spawn at these locations which will trigger a mini-event and imbue nearby mobs with Primeval Essence, the Primal Storms currency. The Elemental Lord has a massive shield that can be taken down once you’ve defeated 100 mobs in the area.

The Dragonflight pre-patch will help under-geared players catch up as the Primal imbued mobs and Elemental Lords will have a chance to drop item level 252 gear, helping out players who boosted a character as well as those who haven’t played since Shadowlands Season Four.

The Unstable Elemental Confluence Heirloom Trinket is the craftable trinket from the pre-patch event. The trinket deals elemental damage to enemies when activated, as well as granting primary stats. In order to craft the trinket you will have to obtain a rare drop from the following Elemental Lords:

Dimmed Primeval Storm: dropped by Unbridled Storm Lord during the Storm Invasions in Un’Goro Crater

Dimmed Primeval Water: dropped by Glacial Ice Lord during the Water Invasions in the Badlands

Dimmed Primeval Earth: dropped by Rumbling Earth Lord during the Earth Invasions in Northern Barrens

Dimmed Primeval Fire: dropped by Raging Fire Lord during the Fire Invasions in Tirisfal Glades

The final reward from the pre-patch is the Bag of Furious Winds toy, purchasable from the NPC Storm Hunter William for 100 Primeval Essence.

Although many of the details of how the event will work have been revealed, there still is no release date.

To get prepared for the upcoming expansion check out our WoW Dragonflight alpha preview as well as the best WoW addons to be prepped and ready for the Dragon Isles.