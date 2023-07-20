So I am one of those World of Warcraft players who remains a staunch Sylvanas Windrunner apologist. The Ranger General turned Banshee Queen remains one of my favorite videogame characters to date – even if the MMORPGs latest expansions did her a little dirty. It turns out, however, that she may be making yet another appearance in the ongoing WoW saga, if a new datamined spell is anything to go by.

Last we saw The Dark Lady she had been cast down into the depths of The Maw, serving her penance for the chaos she caused not just during Shadowlands, but during the infamous burning of Teldrassil that closes out Battle for Azeroth. She’s accompanied by former bastion of the Alliance, Anduin Wrynn, who chose to follow her into The Maw following his corruption at The Jailer’s hands.

Their current whereabouts remains unknown, but it’s safe to say Shadowlands’ confusing plotline and, well, the fact she committed literal genocide on The Jailer’s behalf, has left Sylvanas Windrunner at bottom of the ‘lovable WoW character’ tier list.

But, as with all things Sylvanas, it looks as though she may return to the fray sooner rather than later. The experts at Wowhead have datamined a new spell that’s simply called ‘Sylvanas,’ set to release alongside WoW Dragonflight patch 10.1.7. It currently just has the work-in-progress cog icon and no description.

This doesn’t feel entirely coincidental, as the all-new Forsaken Heritage Armor will also release with 10.1.7 – something my Shadowlands undead ice mage will be revived for because just look at that back piece. Given Sylvanas’ intrinsic link to the Forsaken, it would make a lot of sense for her to be involved in their Heritage Armor quest.

Does that mean another trip to The Maw? I’ll be honest, I hope not. I’ve had quite enough of the browns and greens of Zovaal’s hellish realm. Instead, I’d rather see a return to the Tirisfal Glades – one of my all-time favorite zones that I miss exploring. Either way, it looks like we may finally see her back in Azeroth – after all, given one of WoW 10.1.7’s new bosses looks like it has walked straight out of Fortnite, anything is possible these days.

If you, like me, are far too excited about a potential return for The Banshee Queen, then make sure you check out our list of the best WoW addons before you dive back into to Azeroth. We also have a WoW Dragonflight tier list which is perfect for helping choose your class and spec – especially if you’re restarting as Forsaken to nab that armor.