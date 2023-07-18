Yes, you read that right: World of Warcraft Dragonflight 10.1.7 seems to draw inspiration from Epic’s iconic battle royale, Fortnite. A series of new boss mechanics for the MMORPG‘s newest foe include the ability to build towers and chug “refreshing juice,” with one potion aptly named “Glug Jug.” WoW meets Fortnite? Never saw that one coming.

After all, they’re both very different games, aren’t they? WoW is one of the best MMOs out there, while Fortnite continues to battle Apex Legends for the title of best battle royale game. If I ever saw the worlds of Azeroth and The Island colliding, I thought it would be in the form of Fortnite skins (Sylvanas skin though?) not a WoW boss battle.

As discovered by the diligent dataminers over at Wowhead, a new foe will drop in 10.1.7, simply entitled ‘The Renegade Looter.’ What that is, we don’t know, but its mechanics include the ability to “rapidly construct a tower to gain the high ground” and a healing ability that lets it “consume the Glug Jug to restore full health.” Seem familiar?

Other standouts are an ability called “The Storm,” referencing Fortnite’s infamous, omnipresent ring, as well as “Slurp Drink,” which grants small bursts of healing over time. It’s also a luminous bright green, and where have I seen that before…

Now, as much as I need to drop onto The Island as Tyrande Whisperwind with Ariana Grande’s crystalline pink wings, this odd little crossover is actually pretty cool. I’m interested to see how the boss plays, and whether or not it is actually part of something bigger – an official crossover, maybe?

It may seem far-fetched, but we’ve had soulslikes collide with the upcoming Lies of P and Wo Long Fallen Dynasty collab, as well as new mashup of Street Fighter 6 and PUBG. Anything is possible in the land of videogames, folks.

With WoW 10.1.5, Fractures in Time, launching on Tuesday July 11, there’s no better time than right now to dive into the glorious world of the Dragon Isles. If you do, make sure you check out our WoW Dragonflight tier list to help you choose the best class and spec. as well as our rundown of all of the best WoW addons to help you slay this mysterious Renegade Looter in style when it finally appears.