It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new month – and year – in World of Warcraft. And you know what that means, denizens of Azeroth: January’s new WoW Trading Post just dropped. Featuring a snazzy new watch for your character, as well as some shiny new golden mounts, what we didn’t expect was an extra 500 Trader’s Tender, that seems to appeared from nowhere.

As several eagle-eyed fans have spotted, this iteration of the World of Warcraft Trading Post appears to gift you 500 extra Trader’s Tender – the MMORPG‘s Trading Post currency.

At the moment, when you fully complete the monthly challenges in your Traveler’s Log, you’ll end up with 1,500 Trader’s Tender instead of 1,000. There’s no mention of any extra Tender on the official Blizzard blog post, but WoWhead has confirmed that it is in-game, and that you can, indeed, earn an extra 500 Tender for no apparent reason.

While they speculate that this is part of the bonus reward (the rather lavish-looking watch you see in the main image of this article), they also warn that it may be a bug – the Trading Post has been live for less than 24 hours, after all.

It may also be in response to a wave of negative feedback in the wake of increased prices for the Trading Post’s rewards, and backlash that bonus rewards have, in the eyes of some, not been worth the grind.

Either way, 500 free Tender isn’t something I’m going to complain about – I love a late Christmas gift (or New Year’s celebration), after all. I also really want the Witch Doctor’s Fetish shield, so this will cover the cost of that, so that I can plow the rest into the Jeweled Copper Scarab.

If you’re diving back into WoW ahead of The War Within, make sure you’ve loaded up all of the best WoW addons to help you out. Alternatively, we have a list of free MMORPGs if you’re not a big fan of the subscription model.

