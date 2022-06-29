WoW pets turned into mounts by community member’s toy design

World of Warcraft isn’t just about questing, raiding, and hanging out with your guildmates – it’s also about meaningless but strangely satisfying collect-a-thons. Who hasn’t logged in once a week to gank the Sha of Anger in hopes of that 1 in 2000 chance for a Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent (which a certain author of this article received on their very first kill, just sayin’)? Or trawled the Dalaran sewers with their finest rod for hours upon hours, hoping for a Giant Sewer Rat? Soulless jerks, that’s who.

Recent years have given us even more stuff to collect in the form of transmogs and toys. Toys used to be standalone items that took up space in your bag, but these days they’re accessible from a menu across all characters. Listing the weird and wonderful things that toys can do would take all day, but suffice to say that more than a few affect pets and mounts – making them bigger, making them look like you, forcing them to ride on a little magic saucer.

Reddit user Peterodox has a novel suggestion, however – a toy that combines both pets and mounts in a rather unique fashion. Their proposition, The Super-Sizer, would enlarge certain battle pets for a short time, allowing you to ride upon them like a mount.

To help illustrate their concept, they made some 3D mockups of an intrepid gnome tinkerer, perhaps the inventor of The Super-Sizer, riding various pets. Firstly, the Molten Corgi, a reward for those who logged in for the WoW 10th Anniversary. Secondly, the less cute but perhaps swifter Scavenging Skrat.

And lastly, perhaps as punishment for the indignities inflicted on the previous two pets, the whirlwind ride of Boneshard, miniature version of the Icecrown Citadel boss Lord Marrowgar.

In July 2021, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging years of workplace discrimination and harassment. The story has since embroiled CEO Bobby Kotick and prompted the US federal government to open an investigation. It continues to unfold and to be of immense importance to the game industry. You can catch up on all the developments so far in this regularly updated explainer article.

For more collectathon info, check our article on the leaked Dragonflight murloc mount, or check our piece on these murloc Death Knight ghouls if you’re in the mood to wistfully admire more impressive community creations.