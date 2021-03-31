World of Warcraft: Shadowlands’ Chains of Domination hits the PTR in two weeks

You can give World of Warcraft: Shadowlands’ new update a whirl next month if you fancy it. Blizzard reveals on the long-running MMORPG’s forums that Chains of Domination will be available for you to try on the PTR “in about two weeks”.

“With 9.0.5 behind us, we wanted to take a moment to update you on the 9.1 content for Shadowlands,” community manager Liam ‘Bornakk’ Knapp shares. “In about two weeks, we will have Chains of Domination available for the community on the PTR. Also, raid testing details will be posted a week or so after the PTR is online. There will be a wide variety of content to check out for Chains of Domination, so as usual, your testing will play a key role in iterating on this update. We can’t wait to get this in front of you and look forward to your feedback soon.”

Very exciting. Chains of Domination was initially revealed at Blizzcon earlier this year – or, Blizzconline if you really must. The update includes a new storyline, raids, and another mega-dungeon for you to figure out and master with some pals.

Chains of Domination picks up after the defeat of Sire Denathrius, the leader of the Venthyr covenant and head honcho of Revendreth. You’ll be plunging into new depths of the Jailer’s domain to piece together more of his future schemes. To foil them, you’ll need to bring the four renewed covenants together and defeat the Jailer’s new champion, who is a “cruel instrument of despair conscripted by Sylvanas Windrunner”.

The raid Knapp refers to is a ten-boss affair called the Sanctum of Domination. It takes place in Torghast, and tasks you with swatting aside baddies until you stumble across the Banshee Queen and, well, swat her aside, too.

That’s not all that’s going on in World of Warcraft right now, either. If you have a bit of nostalgia about you, WoW Classic’s Burning Crusade is currently going through beta testing. Plenty to do, then.

If you’re looking for some help getting into Blizzard’s classic PC game, our WoW Classic starter guide is just for you.