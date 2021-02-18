WoW Shadowlands’ first update details leak ahead of BlizzCon

Press materials for BlizzCon have appeared online ahead of this weekend’s show, and they reveal details about what’s to come for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. The first major content patch is called Chains of Domination, and it’s adding a new storyline, new raids, a new mega-dungeon, and more to the extremely popular MMO game.

According to the presskit obtained by WoWHead, Chains of Domination starts off after the defeat of Sire Denathrius. The new quest will take players “into new depths of the Jailer’s hopeless domain”, where they’ll attempt to piece together his future schemes. You’ll have to unite the four renewed covenants in order to take down the Jailer’s new champion, a “cruel instrument of despair conscripted by Sylvanas Windrunner” – a terrifying prospect indeed.

A new ten-boss raid called The Sanctum of Domination takes places in “treacherous, unexplored reaches of Torghast”, where you’ll face down the “true Eye of the Jailer” and eventually fight the Banshee Queen. There’s also a new mega-dungeon called Tazavesh, the Veiled Market. Here you’ll “discover exotic wares” while working your way through an “eight-boss Mythic mega-dungeon set in a bazaar of the mysterious Brokers”.

There’s more: a new seasonal Mythic Keystone dungeon affix is “themed around the Jailer’s power”, and there are new cosmetic Covenant armour sets that can be worn by any class. You’ll be able to find new pets and mounts, unlock flying in the four Covenant domains, and “expand the powers of your Soulbinds and Conduits.”

It’s a hefty update for sure, and one that Blizzard was probably looking forward to revealing during BlizzCon in a couple days. Still, since Shadowlands quickly became the fastest-selling PC game of all time, the company probably doesn’t have too much to be sad about.