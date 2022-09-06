WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic queues are over 100 minutes long

WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic queues have soared as players are already clogging up the beloved retro MMORPG‘s servers. While the full game releases later this month, the pre-patch and accompanying Scourge Invasion have already proven a little too popular for Blizzard to handle.

Wrath of the Lich King Classic is finally hitting digital store shelves at the end of this month. Long-time WoW players have been waiting for this moment for years and years, as WotLK is one of, if not the, most beloved expansions of all time.

Ahead of the full launch Blizzard released the pre-patch for the expansion on August 31, letting players dive into content ahead of time including leveling, the upcoming Scourge Invasion event, and playing the new Death Knight class.

Also, along with each new expansion release for Warcraft comes a massive influx of both new and returning players ready to dig back into their gaming chairs and grind all night long. However, it seems with Wrath of the Lich King, an unprecedented amount of players are diving back into WoW Classic.

Tons of posts on the WoW Classic subreddit page have been focused on the absurdly long queue times currently clogging up nearly each and every server available. One user memed the crazy queue times with the trade-proposition meme that said, “Blizzard receives $15, you receive no gameplay.”

Other users have posted their queue times which stretch all the way to over 6,500 players, which in leads to wait times over the 100-minute mark. With Wrath of the Lich King Classic players so eager to dive back into Northrend, there’s a huge queue time problem that doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon.

Another WoW fan blasted the WoW community for pushing towards mega-servers instead of tons of decently populated servers. They said, “call it me being pitiful, call it you reap what you sow. It was not Blizzard who killed my server (Ashbringer), it was the greed of the community.”

Hopefully Blizzard can figure out a way to help players get into the game faster. Until then, check out our WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch schedule and WoW Wrath of the Lich King preview to get you hyped.