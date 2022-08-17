WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch finally adds Naxxramas

The WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch details have been revealed, giving players a full breakdown of what lies ahead for the Classic version of Blizzards iconic MMORPG. Here’s everything you need to know before you dive back into the frosty world of Northrend.

World of Warcraft Classic allows players to relive some of the most iconic moments in WoW history all over again, enhancing the graphics and sending players back into the bowels of Vanilla.

This time around, the shores of Northrend have reopened once more, allowing players to challenge the Lich King himself and his ever-expanding army of undead Scourge. Set to release on September 26, Blizzard have released the prepatch roadmap for the game – and boy, is there a lot to do.

Here’s a full breakdown of what to expect over the next few days, and how you can celebrate WoW WoTLK Classic’s return.

WoW WoTLK Classic Prepatch roadmap

The official WoTLK Classic pre-patch will arrive on August 31, with fresh start realms going live.

This will then be followed by the Zombie Plague Event, which runs from September 6 – 13. A new infection is sweeping through Azeroth, hitting its capital cities and transforming its population into undead terrors. You’ll need to be on the ball to make sure you don’t succumb to this plague; so keep your eyes open.

All of this culminates in the Scourge Invasion event on September 13, where players will be able to take on the Lich King’s armies and earn powerful rewards.

WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic’s launch then takes place on September 26, coinciding with the annual Brewfest which runs from September 20 – October 6. Finally, on October 4 and 5 the new Arena season begins, and on October 6 from 3PM PST / 6PM EST / 11PM BST / 12AM CEST /8AM AEST Naxxramas, The Eye of Eternity, and The Obsidian Sanctum will all be available.

Below are all of the events and the dates in table form, just to keep you right:

Date(s) Event August 31 Pre-patch September 6 – 13 Zombie Plague Event September 13 Scourge Invasion September 20 – October 6 Brewfest September 26 WoTLK Classic launches October 4 – 5 Arena Season 5 begins October 6 Naxxramas, The Eye of Eternity, and The Obsidian Sanctum launch

Diving back into the best chapter (in my humble opinion) of the WoW story is an absolute joy, so be sure to check out our WoW Wrath of the Lich King preview before you board the airship to Northrend. You may also want to download all of the best WoW Classic addons ahead of time to ensure that the Lich King falls by your hand.