Blizzard gauging WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic price

A new player survey from Blizzard reveals a possible World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic price point – and the MMO game developer is seemingly hinting at microtransactions too for the next WoW Classic expansion.

Last month, players reported that Blizzard had sent them surveys to gauge their interest in a possible World of Warcraft Classic version of the Wrath of the Lich King expansion. Previously, Blizzard did the same thing for Burning Crusade, which was subsequently released a year later.

There’s now another survey (via WoWhead) that directly talks about “Wrath of the Lich King Classic” and pricing for a possible expansion. Blizzard seems to be deciding between two package options, and additional DLC to go with it. The lower $29.99 bundle features a boost, character transfer, pet, a month’s free play, and a Lich King-themed mount usable in both modern and classic World of Warcraft. The $49.99 bundle presumably features all of that, further boosts – including one for the Deathknight – and a toy that triggers various cosmetic effects.

Players just have to decide which of these package options is attractive, or neither. They can also decide which of these bits of DLC appeal, presumably as possible microtransactions alongside the bundles.

Of course, if Burning Crusade is any indication, fans will have a long wait before the Lich King expansion actually shows up in World of Warcraft.

In July 2021, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging years of workplace discrimination and harassment. The story has since embroiled CEO Bobby Kotick and prompted the US federal government to open an investigation. It continues to unfold and to be of immense importance to the game industry. You can catch up on all the developments so far in this regularly updated explainer article.

As for World of Warcraft modern, the game’s next expansion is called Dragonflight – according to a leak by Blizzard itself – and should get revealed on April 19. Who knows, maybe Blizzard will announce Wrath of the Lich King Classic at the same time.

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$180VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.