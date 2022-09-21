The WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic release times and preload details have finally been unveiled, letting players know when they can dive back into arguably the best chapter of the MMORPG so far.

In my WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic preview, I described the game as “the perfect nostalgia trip,” a sentiment that appears to ring true for avid WoW fans across Azeroth.

Arguably the best expansion in the game’s lengthy history, WoTLK Classic is set to bring rerelease the chapter in style, with the pre-patch already unleashing the Scourge to usher in Arthas (now the Lich King).

Ahead of launch, Blizzard have unveiled the WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic release times, so here’s a breakdown of when you can dive back into Northrend.

WoW WoTLK Classic release times

The WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic release times are in the table below.

Those in the Americas (LATAM included) will get access on September 26 in order to keep everything in order. Everyone else will be granted access on September 27.

Americas (PST) Americas (EST) Brazil (BRT) AEST BST CEST 3pm 6pm 7pm 8AM 11PM 12AM

This information was obtained via Activision Blizzard.

Can you preload WoW WoTLK Classic?

In short, no, you can’t preload WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic. You can play through the pre-patch to warm up your skills and shake off the rust, but you will have to update the game when the servers go live.

If you’ve taken a break from WoW but are looking to relive one of its greatest moments, be sure to check out our Classic WoW levelling guide, as well as our WoW Classic races guide to help you choose your in-game persona.